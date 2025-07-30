Morocco's King Mohammed VI calls for addressing regional inequalities

The new reforms should aim at improving social services, education, health care and water management as well as promoting employment, he said.
Morocco created just 82,000 jobs last year, which falls short of reducing the country's high unemployment rate at 13.3%, according to the central bank.
In his speech, the king also reaffirmed Morocco's readiness for "a frank, responsible, fraternal and sincere dialogue on the various issues pending" with Algeria.
Algeria cut ties with Morocco in 2021, halted the flow of gas, banned Moroccan flights from crossing its airspace and imposed visas on Moroccans, after the kingdom resumed ties with Israel.
The two most populous countries in the Maghreb are at loggerheads over the status of Western Sahara. Morocco considers the territory its own, while Algeria hosts and backs the Polisario Front, which seeks its own state there.
The king also thanked the UK and Portugal, the most recent Western nations to back Morocco's autonomy plan for the territory.
