Morocco's King Mohammed VI calls for addressing regional inequalities

30 July 2025 - 12:30 By Ahmed Eljechtimi
King Mohammed VI of Morocco at the Agdal Royal Palace in Rabat.
Image: Getty Images

Morocco's King Mohammed VI urged on Tuesday the government to elaborate a new generation of reforms to ensure equal development between the country's regions.

"It is not acceptable for Morocco — today or at any time in the future — to be a two-speed country," the king, who has final say over the country's strategic policies, said in an annual speech marking 26 years of his reign.

While the level of poverty has dropped in Morocco from 11.9% in 2014 to 6.8% in 2024, some inner regions show above-average poverty levels, according to the national statistics agency.

Morocco has attracted industrial investments in sectors such as aerospace and car manufacturing, which now top its exports.

However, most of the country's GDP, industry and critical infrastructure are concentrated in the northwestern areas, leaving the rest of Morocco dependent on farming, fisheries and tourism.

"Some regions — particularly in rural areas — are still suffering from poverty and vulnerability, due to a lack of infrastructure and basic facilities," the king said.

The new reforms should aim at improving social services, education, health care and water management as well as promoting employment, he said.

Morocco created just 82,000 jobs last year, which falls short of reducing the country's high unemployment rate at 13.3%, according to the central bank.

In his speech, the king also reaffirmed Morocco's readiness for "a frank, responsible, fraternal and sincere dialogue on the various issues pending" with Algeria.

Algeria cut ties with Morocco in 2021, halted the flow of gas, banned Moroccan flights from crossing its airspace and imposed visas on Moroccans, after the kingdom resumed ties with Israel.

The two most populous countries in the Maghreb are at loggerheads over the status of Western Sahara. Morocco considers the territory its own, while Algeria hosts and backs the Polisario Front, which seeks its own state there.

The king also thanked the UK and Portugal, the most recent Western nations to back Morocco's autonomy plan for the territory.

Reuters

