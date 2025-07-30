In northern Togo, the annual Evala ceremony unites communities through wrestling, a sacred rite of passage.
It honours ancestors, tests endurance and marks the transition from boyhood to manhood.
WATCH | Togo’s Evala ceremony celebrates wrestling, cultural identity
