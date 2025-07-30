Africa

WATCH | Togo’s Evala ceremony celebrates wrestling, cultural identity

30 July 2025 - 14:00 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

In northern Togo, the annual Evala ceremony unites communities through wrestling, a sacred rite of passage.

It honours ancestors, tests endurance and marks the transition from boyhood to manhood.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Al Qaeda affiliate has killed dozens of civilians in Togo this year: minister

A group affiliated with Al Qaeda has killed dozens of civilians and eight soldiers so far this year in Togo, the country's foreign minister told ...
News
1 hour ago

Rise in Al-Qaeda attacks revives spectre of West African caliphate

Analysts say recent attacks are driven by Islamists' change of strategy
Africa
1 week ago

WATCH | Seven killed during Togo protests, say civil society groups

Seven people were killed during anti-government protests in Togo last week, said human rights activists, who accused security forces of using ...
News
4 weeks ago

WATCH | Togo soldiers break up protests against longtime leader Gnassingbe

Soldiers in Togo used tear gas and batons on Thursday to disperse hundreds of protesters who blocked main roads in the capital to call for the ...
News
1 month ago

Togo suspends RFI, France 24 for three months: communications authority

Togo has suspended broadcasts of French state-funded international news outlets RFI and France 24 for three months, its communications authority said ...
News
1 month ago

IN PICS | Fashion, dance and horse rides at Nigeria's Ojude Oba festival

The annual Ojude Oba Festival in Nigeria’s southwest Ogun state on Sunday was a vibrant celebration featuring dances, drummers, horse rides and ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘My first car was a BMW — now I’m driven in one’: Ramaphosa says BMW has always ... news
  2. Cape Town mother wins R30m in lottery South Africa
  3. Police intercept 30 guns being sent from Gauteng to Western Cape South Africa
  4. Cycling accident claims life of top achiever Kerry Grundlingh South Africa
  5. DJ Vintos hit linked to DJ Sumbody murder accused KT Molefe South Africa

Latest Videos

Togo’s Evala ceremony celebrates wrestling and cultural identity
Trump gives Russia 10 days to make peace with Ukraine