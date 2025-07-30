A UN report accuses Uganda of expanding its military presence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, profiting from illegal mineral trade and having indirect ties to M23 rebels.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH | Uganda rejects claims of economic motives in eastern DRC
A UN report accuses Uganda of expanding its military presence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, profiting from illegal mineral trade and having indirect ties to M23 rebels.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
At least six killed in border clashes between South Sudan and Uganda
Uganda to debut 25-year bond as it seeks to extend maturity of its debt
Islamic State-backed rebels kill 38 in attack on east DRC church
Rwandan rebels’ fate clouds Trump’s vision for mineral-rich DRC
Uganda's reserves rise by a third due to central bank forex purchases
DRC, M23 rebels pledge in Qatar to reach peace deal next month
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos