Africa

African central banks' gold rush faces liquidity, price risks, Fitch unit says

31 July 2025 - 08:45 By Duncan Miriri
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ghana, Tanzania and Nigeria have been buying gold domestically to beef up their reserves, BMI said, a move accelerated by this year's broader market volatility stoked by US trade tariffs and other geopolitical risks. Stock photo.
Ghana, Tanzania and Nigeria have been buying gold domestically to beef up their reserves, BMI said, a move accelerated by this year's broader market volatility stoked by US trade tariffs and other geopolitical risks. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Sub-Saharan African central banks that have added gold to their reserves in recent years could face price and liquidity crises if the value of the precious metal slides, BMI, a unit of Fitch Group, said on Wednesday.

Ghana, Tanzania and Nigeria have been buying gold domestically to beef up their reserves, BMI said, a move accelerated by this year's broader market volatility stoked by US trade tariffs and other geopolitical risks.

Policymakers in Kenya and Uganda are exploring a move into gold, Rwanda and Namibia have taken active steps towards adding the metal into their reserves, while Burkina Faso has indicated it will build up its stockpile and Zimbabwe has said its new ZIG currency is backed by gold reserves, BMI said.

“Gold is increasingly being used by sub-Saharan African markets as a strategic store of value,” said Orson Gard, senior sub-Saharan Africa analyst at BMI, during an investor presentation.

The move, however, comes with various risks, he said, citing Ghana where an aggressive gold purchase programme has led to the metal accounting for a third of its reserves according to BMI calculations, driving a surge in the cedi currency and potentially making the country's exports less competitive.

Tariffs are just the tip of the spear

August 1 may become a defining date in our history — whether it marks the start of decline or the pivot to strategic renewal depends on what we do ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Trump sells shift from 'aid to trade' in White House meeting with African leaders

President Donald Trump told leaders from five African nations on Wednesday he was shifting the US approach to the continent from aid to trade and the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana Johnson Asiama said on Wednesday that while the West African country was heavily exposed to movements in commodity prices, it was taking measures to protect itself against potential price shocks.

“Any sharp price drop would have impact for international reserves... That is why we are starting with the hedging programme,” Asiama told a news conference, referring to an arrangement which is expects to limit consequences of unexpected market fluctuations.

The price of gold, which touched a record high earlier this year, may have peaked, BMI said, and it faces potential downward pressure from any reduction in US interest rates.

“Any sudden drop in global gold prices would have significant implications for those markets in sub-Saharan Africa which have rapidly increased gold as a share of their total reserves portfolio,” Gard said.

A gradual price decline over the medium-term could also have a negative impact for countries that started buying gold around its recent peak, he added.

“This would not only weigh on reserve adequacy but would also undermine the perceived credibility of central bank policy,” he said.

Ghana and Tanzania, which also rely on gold exports, could be hit by the “double whammy” of a drop in the value of their reserves and lower export earnings, he said.

Governments could also struggle to convert their gold holdings into liquid assets like hard currencies, Gard said, pointing to India and Argentina when they faced acute balance of payments challenges in the 1990s and 2000s, respectively.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Endeavour, two other gold producers sign on to Mali’s new mining code

London-listed Endeavour Mining and two other gold producers have agreed to migrate to Mali’s new mining code, government officials said.
News
17 hours ago

Uganda's reserves rise by a third due to central bank forex purchases

Uganda's foreign exchange reserves rose by about a third over the past year, after what a central bank official described as direct purchases by the ...
News
1 week ago

Mali plans to sell gold reserves at Barrick complex to fund operations

The Malian court-appointed administrator of Barrick Mining's Loulo-Gounkoto complex plans to sell one metric ton of gold from the site's storeroom as ...
News
3 weeks ago

Ghana cancels $1.2bn bauxite deal, eyes global partnership

Ghana has cancelled a $1.2bn (R21.53bn) bauxite lease with local firm Rocksure International, seeking a partnership instead with a big overseas ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘My first car was a BMW — now I’m driven in one’: Ramaphosa says BMW has always ... news
  2. Patients froze to death in hospital because of dysfunctional management South Africa
  3. Cape Town mother wins R30m in lottery South Africa
  4. Mother and two men arrested after 3-year-old recorded 'smoking drugs' South Africa
  5. Rosebank crash tragedy fuels campaign against illegal street racing South Africa

Latest Videos

Canada says it intends to recognize a Palestinian state | REUTERS
India launches NASA-ISRO satellite to track climate threats | REUTERS