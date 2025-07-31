Africa

Death toll from Angolan fuel hike protests rises to 22, says government

31 July 2025 - 11:30 By Miguel Gomes and COLLEEN GOKO
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Smoke rises from a makeshit barricade blocking a road as people protest over a hike in the price of diesel, in Luanda, Angola, in this screengrab taken from a social media video on July 28 2025.
Smoke rises from a makeshit barricade blocking a road as people protest over a hike in the price of diesel, in Luanda, Angola, in this screengrab taken from a social media video on July 28 2025.
Image: Portal Diamante Angola/via REUTERS

Angola's government said on Wednesday the death toll from violent protests against a fuel price hike has risen to 22 from the previous day's estimate of four.

The unrest broke out on Monday when minibus taxi associations launched a three-day strike against a government decision to increase the price of diesel by one-third, part of efforts to curb costly subsidies and shore up public finances.

Looting, vandalism and clashes with police started in the capital Luanda, then spread to other provinces.

President Joao Lourenco's cabinet met on Wednesday and received an update on the security situation and police response.

A presidency statement said there had been 22 deaths, 197 people injured and 1,214 arrests. Sixty-six shops and 25 vehicles had been vandalised, and some supermarkets and warehouses looted, the statement said.

Angola has been gradually removing fuel subsidies since 2023, when a petrol price hike also triggered deadly protests, encouraged by the International Monetary Fund among others.

Subsidies amounted to as much as 4% of gross domestic product (GDP) last year, according to the Southern African oil-producing country's finance minister.

Investors are closely watching the drive to phase out subsidies.

Pieter Niesten, portfolio manager for emerging market debt at Neuberger Berman, told Reuters that fuel subsidies were estimated to account for 1.8% of GDP this year, contributing to fiscal pressures.

"Investors and international financial institutions regard subsidy reform as evidence of Angola's commitment to difficult structural adjustments," he said.

Reuters

MORE:

Four killed, hundreds arrested in Angola fuel hike protests

Violent protests in Angola over a fuel price hike killed at least four people and led to hundreds of arrests, with unrest continuing in a few parts ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Angola fuel hike protests turn violent: local media

Protests in Angola's capital over a hike in the price of diesel turned violent on Monday, with local media reporting that several people had been ...
News
2 days ago

Ramaphosa tells Liberation Movements Summit it's time Africa processed its raw materials

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Africa will never prosper if it continues to export raw materials and rely on factories far from its shores for ...
Politics
3 days ago

Angola gets 60,000 barrels per day oil production bump

Angola's attempts to stabilise waning crude oil production received a boost on Wednesday when two offshore projects started up, adding a total of ...
News
6 days ago

Angola hikes diesel price again to bolster public finances

Angola hiked the diesel price by one-third from Friday as part of the government's drive to curb costly subsidies and shore up public finances.
News
3 weeks ago

Angola, Cape Verde want Portugal to return looted artefacts, poll shows

A majority of respondents in Angola and Cape Verde believe Portugal should apologise for its colonial past and return artefacts and other items ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘My first car was a BMW — now I’m driven in one’: Ramaphosa says BMW has always ... news
  2. Cape Town mother wins R30m in lottery South Africa
  3. Patients froze to death in hospital because of dysfunctional management South Africa
  4. Mother and two men arrested after 3-year-old recorded 'smoking drugs' South Africa
  5. Rosebank crash tragedy fuels campaign against illegal street racing South Africa

Latest Videos

Nigeria nurses begin strike over poor government support | REUTERS
On Gaza malnutrition ward, a mother fears losing her baby without aid | REUTERS