Africa

Mozambique central bank cuts main interest rate to 10.25%

31 July 2025 - 17:45 By Custodio Cossa and Manuel Mucari
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Girls react as they walk past election posters of Mozambique's governing party Frelimo before the presidential elections in Maputo on October 5 2024. File photo.
Girls react as they walk past election posters of Mozambique's governing party Frelimo before the presidential elections in Maputo on October 5 2024. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Mozambique's central bank cut its key interest rate to 10.25% from 11.00% in a decision announced on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Kganyago cuts rates, hints at efforts to target 3% inflation

SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago announced a 25 basis points cut to the repo rate on Thursday, adding that the monetary policy committee ...
News
4 hours ago

Death toll from Angolan fuel hike protests rises to 22, says government

Angola's government said on Wednesday the death toll from violent protests against a fuel price hike has risen to 22 from the previous day's ...
News
9 hours ago

Ramaphosa tells Liberation Movements Summit it's time Africa processed its raw materials

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Africa will never prosper if it continues to export raw materials and rely on factories far from its shores for ...
Politics
4 days ago

Mozambique seeks to prosecute opposition leader over post-election unrest

There had been indications that President Daniel Chapo and Mondlane were looking to build bridges.
News
1 week ago

Southern Africa eyes regional Power Pool

Industrial consumers and their immense demand for electricity will be key to unlocking the potential of the Southern African Power Pool to become a ...
Business Times
1 week ago

Mozambique paves way for restart of TotalEnergies LNG project: report

Mozambique has created the necessary conditions for the resumption of TotalEnergies' $20bn (R356.03bn) liquefied natural gas project in the country, ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘My first car was a BMW — now I’m driven in one’: Ramaphosa says BMW has always ... news
  2. Cape Town mother wins R30m in lottery South Africa
  3. Patients froze to death in hospital because of dysfunctional management South Africa
  4. Mother and two men arrested after 3-year-old recorded 'smoking drugs' South Africa
  5. Rosebank crash tragedy fuels campaign against illegal street racing South Africa

Latest Videos

Ukrainian parliament restores independence of anti-corruption agencies | DW News
Nkosana Makate's battle with Vodacom referred back to appeal court