A subsidiary of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom has launched a pilot uranium processing plant at the Mkuju River project in southern Tanzania, Rosatom said on Wednesday.
Built by Mantra Tanzania Ltd at the Nyota deposit, the facility is designed to gather data for the construction of a main processing plant with a planned capacity of up to 3,000 tons of uranium per year.
Construction of the main facility is set to begin in early 2026, with commissioning expected in 2029.
Reuters
Russia's Rosatom launches pilot uranium processing plant in Tanzania
Image: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
A subsidiary of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom has launched a pilot uranium processing plant at the Mkuju River project in southern Tanzania, Rosatom said on Wednesday.
Built by Mantra Tanzania Ltd at the Nyota deposit, the facility is designed to gather data for the construction of a main processing plant with a planned capacity of up to 3,000 tons of uranium per year.
Construction of the main facility is set to begin in early 2026, with commissioning expected in 2029.
Reuters
READ MORE:
African central banks' gold rush faces liquidity, price risks, Fitch unit says
Georgia stops sale of uranium worth $3m 'that could've been used in bomb'
BHP exits $2.5bn Tanzania nickel project, says partner Lifezone
Defects in metal tubes delay return to service of Koeberg unit 1
Tanzania central bank cuts policy rate by 25 basis points
IMF disburses nearly R8bn to Tanzania under two arrangements
Russia's Rosatom to proceed with Myanmar nuclear plant despite quake
PRINCESS MTHOMBENI | El Dabaa: A monument to Africa’s nuclear future
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos