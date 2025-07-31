Africa

Russia's Rosatom launches pilot uranium processing plant in Tanzania

31 July 2025 - 13:30 By Maxim Rodionov
A pilot uranium processing plant at the Mkuju River project in southern Tanzania has been launched by a subsidiary of Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear corporation.
Image: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV

A subsidiary of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom has launched a pilot uranium processing plant at the Mkuju River project in southern Tanzania, Rosatom said on Wednesday.

Built by Mantra Tanzania Ltd at the Nyota deposit, the facility is designed to gather data for the construction of a main processing plant with a planned capacity of up to 3,000 tons of uranium per year.

Construction of the main facility is set to begin in early 2026, with commissioning expected in 2029.

Reuters

