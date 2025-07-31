South Sudan has told the administration of President Donald Trump it is willing to consider accepting more migrants deported from the US, Politico reported on Wednesday.
The country has also urged Washington to lift sanctions imposed on one of its top officials, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter and diplomatic correspondence.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Reuters
South Sudan offers to accept more US deportees, Politico reports
Image: REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
