Africa

South Sudan offers to accept more US deportees, Politico reports

31 July 2025 - 15:30 By Surbhi Misra
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Images of people detained by US immigration and customs enforcement are tied to barricades outside a US immigration court in Manhattan, New York City, on July 10 2025. File photo.
Images of people detained by US immigration and customs enforcement are tied to barricades outside a US immigration court in Manhattan, New York City, on July 10 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

South Sudan has told the administration of President Donald Trump it is willing to consider accepting more migrants deported from the US, Politico reported on Wednesday.

The country has also urged Washington to lift sanctions imposed on one of its top officials, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter and diplomatic correspondence.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Reuters

READ MORE:

WATCH | At least six killed in border clashes between South Sudan, Uganda

At least six people have been killed in clashes between longstanding allies South Sudan and Uganda near their shared border, where competing claims ...
News
1 day ago

South Sudan faces London court case over oil-backed loan

Trading house BB Energy has filed a case against South Sudan in London for failing to deliver oil owed under a pre-payment deal, according to court ...
News
1 week ago

ICE can deport migrants to countries other than their own with just six hours' notice: memo

US immigration officials may deport migrants to countries other than their home countries with six hours' notice, a top Trump administration official ...
News
2 weeks ago

Trump presses African leaders to take deported migrants, say sources

The Trump administration this week pressed five African presidents to take in migrants from other countries when they are deported by the US, two ...
News
3 weeks ago

South Sudan says US deportees are in government's care

South Sudan said on Tuesday eight migrants deported to the African nation by the Trump administration are currently in the care of the authorities in ...
News
3 weeks ago

South Sudan's President Kiir fires army chief after seven months in post

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has fired the country's army chief after seven months in the post and named a replacement, according to an ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘My first car was a BMW — now I’m driven in one’: Ramaphosa says BMW has always ... news
  2. Cape Town mother wins R30m in lottery South Africa
  3. Patients froze to death in hospital because of dysfunctional management South Africa
  4. Mother and two men arrested after 3-year-old recorded 'smoking drugs' South Africa
  5. Rosebank crash tragedy fuels campaign against illegal street racing South Africa

Latest Videos

Nkosana Makate's battle with Vodacom referred back to appeal court
Zambia Seeks IMF Programme Extension