Transport strike in Tunisia adds to pressure on President Kais Saied

31 July 2025 - 08:15 By Tarek Amara
Tunisians have for years endured poor public services, especially in the health, transportation, and education sectors, due to weak funding and public investment, along with frequent interruptions in drinking water and electricity supply.
Image: REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui/File Photo

A strike halted transport services across Tunisia on Wednesday, as workers demanded higher wages, improved working conditions and urgent reforms, adding to pressure on President Kais Saied to deal with a deepening economic crisis.

Saied, who has tightened his grip on power since 2021, blames what he calls conspirators seeking to undermine the state and fuel social tensions.

The UGTT union's three-day strike disrupted daily life in both major cities and rural areas. Metro stations in Tunis were deserted and buses at a standstill forcing commuters to use private cars, taxis and unlicensed motorcycle taxis.

“We are suffering. There is no transportation, no jobs for us, and everything is getting more expensive and worse,” said a young man named Ayman Amiri, in the capital, as he waited in vain at a bus stop.

The transport union, which said the strike was 100% successful on its first day, said the transport sector was collapsing. The ministry of transport said the union's financial demands were unfair and could not be met until the revenues of public transport companies improved. It also said the purchase of hundreds of buses from China and Europe over recent months would improve services.

Reuters

Tunisians protest against Saied, call country 'open-air prison'

Hundreds of Tunisian activists protested in the capital on Friday against President Kais Saied, denouncing his rule as an "authoritarian regime" that ...
Global hunger falls but conflicts and climate threaten progress, says UN

The number of hungry people around the world fell for a third straight year in 2024, retreating from a Covid-19-era spike, even as conflicts and ...
Once a beacon of hope, Tunisia's civil society struggles to survive

In May 2024 Tunisian activist Cherifa Riahi was arrested two months after giving birth, accused of harbouring illegal migrants.
Tunisia's trade deficit widens to $3.4bn in first half of 2025

Tunisia's trade deficit widened by 24% in the first half of 2025, reaching $3.4bn (R60.83bn), official data showed on Friday, underscoring persistent ...
Tunisia leader's opponents, supporters stage rival rallies in political split

Opponents of Tunisian President Kais Saied protested on the streets of Tunis on Thursday, accusing him of using the judiciary and police to suppress ...
Tunisia hands lengthy prison terms to opposition leaders on conspiracy charges

Most of the leaders of political parties in Tunisia are in prison.
