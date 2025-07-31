Nurses in Nigeria's public hospitals began a seven-day "warning" strike on Wednesday, demanding improved remuneration, better working conditions and increased recruitment, after a two-week ultimatum to the government expired without resolution.
The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) warned that if their demands are not met by next week, the union will embark on an indefinite strike, the first in over two decades.
"We hope that before the seventh day, we'll have attention and positive response from the federal government," said Christianah Adeboboye, head of the nurses' and midwives' union in Lagos.
A meeting on Tuesday between the union and a government delegation led by labour minister Muhammad Dingyadi ended in a stalemate.
WATCH | Nigerian nurses strike for pay and staffing as talks collapse
Image: REUTERS/Sodiq Adelakun
Nurses in Nigeria's public hospitals began a seven-day "warning" strike on Wednesday, demanding improved remuneration, better working conditions and increased recruitment, after a two-week ultimatum to the government expired without resolution.
The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) warned that if their demands are not met by next week, the union will embark on an indefinite strike, the first in over two decades.
"We hope that before the seventh day, we'll have attention and positive response from the federal government," said Christianah Adeboboye, head of the nurses' and midwives' union in Lagos.
A meeting on Tuesday between the union and a government delegation led by labour minister Muhammad Dingyadi ended in a stalemate.
"When you look at the composition of the meeting, it already shows that no outcome could have been gotten out of that meeting," said Toba Odumosu, union secretary in Lagos, citing the absence of health minister Ali Pate as a critical gap.
The impasse underscores the growing rift between healthcare workers and the government, leaving patients vulnerable as hospitals brace for further disruptions.
The union is pushing for the recruitment of more nurses, pointing to a sharp decline in personnel as over 42,000 nurses have left Nigeria for jobs abroad in the past three years, according to the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Nurses in private and public practice exchange notes at annual conference
Nurse ‘assaulted’ at Limpopo clinic by angry patient
Thirteen dead, dozens missing in Nigeria boat accident
Nigeria's Senate approves Tinubu's $21bn external borrowing plan
New UK care worker rules shatter dreams in Zimbabwe, Nigeria
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos