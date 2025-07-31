Africa

Zambia wants to extend IMF loan programme by 12 months

31 July 2025 - 14:30 By Chris Mfula
Zambia has been trying to get its public finances back on track with IMF support after running up a huge debt pile. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Namukolo Siyumbwa

Zambia's government wants to extend its International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme another 12 months beyond its current expiry at the end of October, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.

The copper-rich Southern African nation has been trying to get its public finances back on track with IMF support after running up a huge debt pile.

Its 38-month extended credit facility was approved in August 2022 for an initial $1.3bn (R23.54bn) but was later increased to $1.7bn (R30.78bn). So far about $1.55bn (R28.06bn) has been disbursed.

The cabinet statement said finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane had been authorised to ask the IMF for the 12-month extension.

"The objective is to consolidate the gains achieved during the programme period into 2026" and help support economic reforms, the statement said.

A finance ministry spokesperson declined to elaborate when contacted by Reuters.

Zambia defaulted on its external debt in 2020 after years of unsustainable borrowing but battled its way to a restructuring deal with its primary creditors last year. It is still seeking to agree restructuring terms with smaller creditors including Afreximbank.

The IMF's board last week approved a $184m (R3.33bn) disbursement to Zambia after completing the fifth programme review.

Reuters

