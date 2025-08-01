Africa

Kenyan court orders exhumations in suspected cult-related deaths

01 August 2025 - 07:30 By Humphrey Malalo
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Forensic experts and homicide detectives from the directorate of criminal investigations gather to exhume bodies of suspected followers of a Christian cult named as "Good News International Church" who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves to death in Shakahola forest in Kenya on May 9 2023.
Forensic experts and homicide detectives from the directorate of criminal investigations gather to exhume bodies of suspected followers of a Christian cult named as "Good News International Church" who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves to death in Shakahola forest in Kenya on May 9 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer/ File photo

A Kenyan court has ordered the exhumation of bodies suspected to belong to people who were starved and suffocated in the same county where hundreds of members of a doomsday cult were found dead two years ago, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The bodies in the new case are believed to be buried in shallow graves on the outskirts of Malindi in southeastern Kenya's Kilifi County, and 11 suspects are being investigated, Kenya's office of the director of public prosecutions said on X.

“Investigators suspect many individuals were murdered through starvation and suffocation,” it said.

“The victims may have been starved and suffocated as a result of adopting and promoting extreme religious ideologies.”

More than 400 bodies were exhumed from the nearby Shakahola Forest in 2023 in one of the world's worst cult-related disasters in recent history.

Two bodies recovered from Kenyan church in case with echoes of starvation cult

Kenyan police have recovered two bodies and rescued 57 people at a church in the country's west, according to an internal report, in a case with ...
News
3 months ago

Kenyan families weep for starvation cult victims as first bodies released

Bereaved relatives emerged weeping from a hospital mortuary in Kenya on Tuesday after recovering the remains of loved ones whose doomsday cult leader ...
News
1 year ago

In that case, prosecutors have alleged cult leader Paul Mackenzie ordered his followers to starve themselves and their children to death so they could go to heaven before the world ended.

Mackenzie, who faces charges of murder and terrorism, has denied the accusations.

The prosecutor's office said people in the area of the recently discovered graves had been unable to account for the whereabouts of several children, leading to suspicion of foul play.

The court ordered the exhumations to be followed by postmortem examinations, DNA testing and toxicological analysis, it said.

In April, Kenyan police also recovered two bodies and rescued 57 people who looked weak and frail from a church in the country's west.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Kenya cult leader Paul Mackenzie charged with terrorism-related crimes in starvation deaths

Kenyan cult leader Paul Mackenzie and 94 others were charged on Thursday with terrorism-related crimes related to the deaths of 429 of his followers ...
News
1 year ago

Kenyan authorities should have prevented cult deaths, president says

Kenyan government agencies should have been able to prevent the deaths by starvation of more than 200 members of a cult in the country's coastal ...
News
2 years ago

Another 29 starvation cult bodies unearthed in Kenya

Kenyan investigators unearthed 29 more bodies on Friday in a continuing search for victims of a doomsday cult in the country's southeast.
News
2 years ago

EDITORIAL | Be faithful to victims, not perpetrators

Serious charges against 'men of the cloth' should see their followers reconsider their unquestioning loyalty
Opinion & Analysis
2 years ago

More bodies found in search for Kenyan forest death cult followers

Kenyan investigators exhumed 21 more bodies on Tuesday as they resumed a search for followers of a doomsday cult, who the interior minister described ...
News
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mother and two men arrested after 3-year-old recorded 'smoking drugs' South Africa
  2. ‘My first car was a BMW — now I’m driven in one’: Ramaphosa says BMW has always ... news
  3. Cape Town mother wins R30m in lottery South Africa
  4. Attempted murder charge for Joburg mom who gave 'drugs' to young son South Africa
  5. IN PICS | Nkosana Makate's battle with Vodacom referred back to appeal court South Africa

Latest Videos

Medical aid that fits you – not the other way around.
Can a tiny ant make a big difference for Britain's forests? | REUTERS