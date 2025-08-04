Africa

At least 54 African migrants die as boat sinks off Yemen, dozens missing

Nine Ethiopians and one Yemeni rescued

04 August 2025 - 08:45 By Mohammed Ghobari and Reyam Mokhashef
A drone view of a rubber dinghy abandoned by migrants from Yemen and Sudan who arrived near the village of Tsonia on Lesbos island in Greece on June 28 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki

At least 54 migrants died when a boat carrying about 150 people sank off Yemen's coast in bad weather on Sunday, with dozens unaccounted for, health officials said.

The boat capsized off the Ahwar district in Yemen's southern Abyan province on the Arabian Sea, security sources said.

Abdul Qadir Bajameel, a provincial health official, said 10 of about 150 people on board were rescued — nine Ethiopians and one Yemeni — but dozens remained missing. Two medics said rescuers were searching for survivors.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said Yemen continues to witness a significant increase in the influx of irregular migrants arriving from Africa.

Migrants cross the Bab al-Mandab strait that separates Djibouti and Eritrea from Yemen every year on flimsy boats in the hope of reaching Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries to seek employment.

The IOM described the route from the Horn of Africa to Yemen as “one of the world's busiest and most perilous mixed migration routes”. It said it recorded the arrival of more than 60,000 migrants in Yemen last year.

Reuters

