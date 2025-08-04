Africa

Egyptian TV reports rare arrival of fuel trucks for Gaza

04 August 2025 - 09:53 By NIDAL AL-MUGHRABI and Jaidaa Taha
Fuel shipments to Gaza have been rare since March, when Israel restricted the flow of aid and goods into the enclave. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Ensup

Egypt's state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV said on Sunday that two fuel trucks carrying 107 tons of diesel were set to enter Gaza, months after Israel severely restricted aid access to the enclave before easing it somewhat as starvation began to spread.

Gaza's health ministry has said fuel shortages have severely impaired hospital services, forcing doctors to focus on treating only critically ill or injured patients. There was no immediate confirmation whether the fuel trucks had indeed entered Gaza.

Fuel shipments have been rare since March, when Israel restricted the flow of aid and goods into the enclave in what it said was pressure on Hamas militants to free the remaining hostages they took in their October 2023 attack on Israel.

The Gaza health ministry said on Sunday that six more people had died of starvation and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, raising the toll of those dying of such causes to 175, including 93 children, since the war began.

