Leaders of Libya, Türkiye, Italy meet to discuss Mediterranean migration

Rival regional powers — Russia, Türkiye, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates — have also been drawn into its political divisions.
Nato member Türkiye has militarily and politically supported Libya's Tripoli-based internationally-recognised government. In 2020, it sent military personnel there to train and support its government and later agreed a maritime demarcation accord, which has been disputed by Egypt and Greece.
In 2022 Ankara and Tripoli also signed a preliminary accord on energy exploration, which Egypt and Greece also oppose.
Nato allies Türkiye and Italy meanwhile have strong ties, and have pledged to boost cooperation in the defence industry, while also increasing their reciprocal trade.
Italy's Leonardo and Türkiye's Baykar announced in March that they were setting up a joint venture to produce unmanned aerial vehicles, while Ankara has been inching closer to securing a procurement of 40 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets from a consortium that includes Italy.
Erdogan's office also said the three leaders agreed to meet to evaluate any decisions taken by their cooperation committees later.
