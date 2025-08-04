Libya's Sharara oilfield, the country's largest, recorded its highest production since 2018 with 310,970 barrels per day (BPD), the company that operates the field said on Saturday
Reuters
Libya's largest oilfield records biggest production since 2018
Image: REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
