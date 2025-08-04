Africa

Libya's largest oilfield records biggest production since 2018

04 August 2025 - 15:00 By Ayman Al-Warfali
An oil tank at Ras Lanuf port Oil and Gas Company in Ras Lanuf, Libya. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Libya's Sharara oilfield, the country's largest, recorded its highest production since 2018 with 310,970 barrels per day (BPD), the company that operates the field said on Saturday

Reuters

