Rwanda, DRC agree on outline of economic framework for peace deal

NEW INFRASTRUCTURE
They also agreed to connect new infrastructure to the US-backed Lobito Corridor, underscoring Washington's aim of greater access to resources in the region and efforts to counter China.
The Ruzizi III hydropower project and Lake Kivu methane exploitation were the only specific projects mentioned in the statement, despite US emphasis on critical minerals. The countries said they intended to prioritise financing for Ruzizi and work together to exploit the methane gas sustainably.
Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Friday agreed on an outline for the regional economic integration framework, according to the US state department, as the two countries take steps toward delivering on a peace deal signed in Washington in June.
The tenets agreed on Friday summarise the framework, which includes elements of cooperation on energy, infrastructure, mineral supply chains, national parks and public health, the state department said in a statement.
Rwanda and DRC signed a peace deal in Washington in June at talks held by US President Donald Trump's administration, which aims to bring an end to fighting that has killed thousands and attract billions of dollars of Western investment to a region rich in tantalum, gold, cobalt, copper, lithium and other minerals.
As part of the deal, Kinshasa and Kigali agreed to launch a regional economic integration framework within 90 days, the agreement said.
A source familiar with the matter said a preliminary draft of the framework has been agreed to and there would now be an input period to get reaction from the private sector and civil society before it is finalised.
The framework is planned to be signed at a meeting of heads of state at the White House. No date has been set yet for that meeting, the source said.
In the Washington agreement, the two African countries pledged to implement a 2024 deal that would see Rwandan troops withdraw from eastern DRC within 90 days.
Congolese military operations targeting the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), a DRC-based armed group that includes remnants of Rwanda's former army and militias that carried out a 1994 genocide, are meant to conclude over the same timeframe.
The deal also said DRC and Rwanda would form a joint security coordination mechanism within 30 days and implement a plan agreed last year to monitor and verify the withdrawal of Rwandan soldiers within three months.
But 30 days from the signing has passed without a meeting of the joint security coordination mechanism.
The source familiar with the matter said the joint security coordination mechanism meeting would be held on August 7 in Addis Ababa.
Congo is also involved in direct talks with M23 hosted by Qatar, and last month the two sides pledged to sign a separate peace agreement by August 18, though many outstanding details need to be negotiated.
