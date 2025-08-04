Africa

Shoprite to exit Malawi after 25 years

Retail giant has exited several other countries in Africa in recent past

04 August 2025 - 14:15
Kabelo Khumalo Companies & Markets Editor

Shoprite, Africa’s largest food retailer, is looking to dispose of its Malawian business to domestic players, 25 years after it first invested in the country...

