Trump affirms support for Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara

04 August 2025 - 15:30 By Ahmed Eljechtimi
Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara is the sole solution to the disputed region, says US President Donald Trump, state news agency MAP reported on Saturday. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/pixander

US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed support for Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara, saying a Moroccan autonomy plan for the territory was the sole solution to the disputed region, state news agency MAP said on Saturday.

The long-frozen conflict pits Morocco, which considers the territory as its own, against the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, which seeks an independent state there.

Trump at the end of his first term in office recognised the Moroccan claims to Western Sahara, which has phosphate reserves and rich fishing grounds, as part of a deal under which Morocco agreed to normalise its relations with Israel.

His secretary of state, Marco Rubio, made clear in April that support for Morocco on the issue remained US policy, but these were Trump's first quoted remarks on the dispute during his second term.

"I also reiterate that the United States recognises Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara and supports Morocco's serious, credible and realistic autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute," MAP quoted Trump as saying in a message to Morocco's King Mohammed VI.

