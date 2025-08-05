Africa

Case against Italian PM Meloni over release of Libyan suspect dismissed

05 August 2025 - 12:45 By Angelo Amante
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Osama Elmasry Njeem was freed in January and flown home in an Italian state aircraft just days after being detained in the northern city of Turin under an ICC arrest warrant for alleged crimes against humanity, including murder, torture and rape. Stock photo.
Osama Elmasry Njeem was freed in January and flown home in an Italian state aircraft just days after being detained in the northern city of Turin under an ICC arrest warrant for alleged crimes against humanity, including murder, torture and rape. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/fotokita

An Italian judicial body has dropped a case against Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who had been placed under investigation following the release of a Libyan police officer wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), she said on Monday.

Osama Elmasry Njeem was freed in January and flown home in an Italian state aircraft just days after being detained in the northern city of Turin under an ICC arrest warrant for alleged crimes against humanity, including murder, torture and rape.

"The judges dismissed the case only against me," Meloni said in a post on social media X. She was under investigation for allegedly aiding and abetting a crime and misuse of public funds.

Meloni added that based on the document she received, magistrates will pursue the case against interior minister Matteo Piantedosi, justice minister Carlo Nordio and cabinet undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano, who had been placed under investigation with her.

"I maintain that this government acts cohesively under my leadership: every decision, especially one so important, is agreed upon. It is therefore absurd to request that Piantedosi, Nordio and Mantovano stand trial, but not myself, before them," Meloni wrote on X.

The ICC has been investigating allegations of serious crimes committed in Libya since the country's 2011 civil war following a referral by the UN Security Council.

Justice minister Nordio told parliament in February that Italy had no choice but to free Elmasry due to mistakes and inaccuracies in the arrest warrant.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Leaders of Libya, Türkiye, Italy meet to discuss Mediterranean migration

The migration route from Libya across the Mediterranean, used by thousands seeking a way to get to Europe, was a top issue at a meeting on Friday ...
News
22 hours ago

Libya's largest oilfield records biggest production since 2018

Libya's Sharara oilfield, the country's largest, recorded its highest production since 2018 with 310,970 barrels per day, the company that operates ...
News
23 hours ago

18 migrants die in shipwreck off eastern Libya, 50 missing

At least 18 migrants died in a shipwreck off the city of Tobruk in eastern Libya over the weekend, and 50 are still missing, the International ...
News
5 days ago

Libyan coast guards train in Greece under plan to stem migrant flows

Libyan coast guard officers have started training on the Greek island of Crete as part of a plan to strengthen cooperation and help the two countries ...
News
5 days ago

Libyan ICC war crimes suspect arrested in Germany

German authorities have arrested a Libyan war crimes suspect accused of being a senior official at a notorious prison where inmates were routinely ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Government announces start date for driving licence demerits news
  2. Imposter pretends to be ‘SANDF commander’ on TikTok South Africa
  3. Passengers anxious as more flight delays expected South Africa
  4. No discussions with ZHRC about Zimbabweans denied access to health-care ... South Africa
  5. Shoprite to exit Malawi after 25 years Africa

Latest Videos

For Lesotho, 15% tariff down from 50% could still mean disaster | REUTERS
Ad Hoc Committee probing Mkhwanazi’s allegations to elect a chairperson