Cold weather and scant rains worry Ivory Coast cocoa farmers

05 August 2025 - 15:45 By Loucoumane Coulibaly
Cocoa farmers in Ivory Coast told Reuters the crop was developing well at the moment, cautioning that cold weather could prevent trees from reaching their maximum potential. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/FRANCIS KOLOROKO

A persistent cold spell across most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions could jeopardise the development of the next October-to-March main crop, farmers warned on Monday, saying plantations need more sunshine and rain.

The world's largest cocoa producer is in the middle of the rainy season, which runs officially from April to mid-November. Rains are typically abundant during this period, but last week were well below average.

Farmers told Reuters the crop was developing well at the moment, cautioning that cold weather could prevent trees from reaching their maximum potential.

Growers said there was a good mix of small, average and big, almost ripe pods on trees. In some regions, farmers said bean supply was very tight, but that availability would rise from mid-August.

Without more rainfall and sunshine in the coming weeks, farmers said some young pods, known as cherelles, could fall from branches, affecting the crop outlook.

"Plantations need more rain and sunshine," said Kouassi Kouame, who farms near the western region of Soubre, where just 1.6mm of rain fell last week, 10.4mm below the five-year average.

