Ghana, the world's second-biggest cocoa producer, on Monday raised the fixed farmgate price paid to cocoa farmers by more than 4% for the 2025/26 crop season that starts on Thursday.
Finance minister Cassiel Ato Forson told a press briefing in Accra that cocoa farmers would now receive 51,660 cedis (R88,0047) a metric ton, compared with 49,600 cedis (R84,536) currently.
Ivory Coast's state-guaranteed price paid to farmers for the 2024/2025 mid-crop is 2,200 CFA francs (R69.47) per kg.
Ghana raises farmgate cocoa price by 4% for 2025/26 season
Image: REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
