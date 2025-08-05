Africa

Ghana raises farmgate cocoa price by 4% for 2025/26 season

05 August 2025 - 13:30 By Emmanuel Bruce and Christian Arkolie
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Cassiel Ato Forson, Ghana’s finance minister. File photo.
Cassiel Ato Forson, Ghana’s finance minister. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko  

Ghana, the world's second-biggest cocoa producer, on Monday raised the fixed farmgate price paid to cocoa farmers by more than 4% for the 2025/26 crop season that starts on Thursday.

Finance minister Cassiel Ato Forson told a press briefing in Accra that cocoa farmers would now receive 51,660 cedis (R88,0047) a metric ton, compared with 49,600 cedis (R84,536) currently.

Ivory Coast's state-guaranteed price paid to farmers for the 2024/2025 mid-crop is 2,200 CFA francs (R69.47) per kg.

READ MORE:

Ivory Coast vows to find new cocoa buyers if Trump imposes tariffs

Ivory Coast will look for new markets for its cocoa, away from the US, if the administration of President Donald Trump goes through with its threat ...
News
4 hours ago

Ghana cancels $1.2bn bauxite deal, eyes global partnership

Ghana has cancelled a $1.2bn (R21.53bn) bauxite lease with local firm Rocksure International, seeking a partnership instead with a big overseas ...
News
6 days ago

Ghana deploys soldiers to quell northern chieftancy dispute

Ghana has deployed more soldiers to a northeastern region where a long-running conflict over chieftancy has fuelled recent violence, including ...
News
1 week ago

Ghana emerges from debt default

Ghana's government will resume domestic bond sales in the second half of this year by reopening existing medium-term issues, the finance minister said
Business Times
1 week ago

Hershey to raise chocolate prices due to cocoa supply problems in Ghana, Ivory Coast

Hershey has told retailers it will be taking a double-digit price increase on average across its confection portfolio due to a surge in costs of ...
News
1 week ago

Ghana's cocoa regulator warns of production drop amid heavy rains

Ghana's cocoa regulator said on Tuesday that increased disease incidence caused by prolonged rainfall and not enough sunlight could lead to moderate ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Government announces start date for driving licence demerits news
  2. Imposter pretends to be ‘SANDF commander’ on TikTok South Africa
  3. Passengers anxious as more flight delays expected South Africa
  4. No discussions with ZHRC about Zimbabweans denied access to health-care ... South Africa
  5. Shoprite to exit Malawi after 25 years Africa

Latest Videos

For Lesotho, 15% tariff down from 50% could still mean disaster | REUTERS
Ad Hoc Committee probing Mkhwanazi’s allegations to elect a chairperson