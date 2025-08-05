Africa

Ghana threatens to suspend DStv licence over subscription prices

High prices untenable amid economic challenges, says minister

05 August 2025 - 12:32 By Emmanuel Bruce
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The dispute arose after DStv rejected a government proposal for a 30% reduction in subscription fees. Stock photo.
The dispute arose after DStv rejected a government proposal for a 30% reduction in subscription fees. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/SERGEY RUSULOV

Ghana's government has given satellite broadcaster DStv until Thursday to lower subscription prices or face a suspension of its broadcasting licence, says communications minister Samuel Nartey George.

He said he had instructed the National Communications Authority (NCA) to begin suspension proceedings against MultiChoice Ghana, the local operator of DStv, if it fails to comply with regulatory expectations for a price cut by August 7.

“I have directed the NCA to act swiftly. If by August 7 DStv has not complied, their broadcasting licence will be suspended,” George said.

The dispute arose after DStv rejected a government proposal for a 30% reduction in subscription fees. George accused the company of using the cedi's depreciation — over 200% in eight years — as an excuse for high prices, calling the justification inadequate amid Ghana's economic challenges.

“My fidelity lies with the Ghanaian people. They have been cheated for years, and it is time we put an end to that,” George said.

Nigerian agency fines MultiChoice 766m naira for data privacy breaches

MultiChoice, which operates pay-TV services DStv and GOtv in Nigeria, has faced legal and regulatory hurdles in the past two years from authorities ...
News
4 weeks ago

MultiChoice Ghana, a subsidiary of South Africa's MultiChoice Group, dismissed the government's demand as “not tenable” in a statement on Sunday, citing economic conditions and the need to maintain service quality.

MD Alex Okyere warned that forced price cuts could threaten jobs and reduce customer choice, adding that the company had submitted alternative proposals to the minister and the NCA.

George, responding on X, rejected those proposals and questioned why MultiChoice had complied with a court order to suspend price hikes in Nigeria, but not in Ghana.

DStv had offered to maintain current pricing while halting revenue remittances to headquarters, an offer George described as illogical.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ghana raises farmgate cocoa price by 4% for 2025/26 season

Ghana, the world's second-biggest cocoa producer, on Monday raised the fixed farmgate price paid to cocoa farmers by more than 4% for the 2025/26 ...
News
1 hour ago

Ghana deploys soldiers to quell northern chieftancy dispute

Ghana has deployed more soldiers to a northeastern region where a long-running conflict over chieftancy has fuelled recent violence, including ...
News
1 week ago

Ghana cancels $1.2bn bauxite deal, eyes global partnership

Ghana has cancelled a $1.2bn (R21.53bn) bauxite lease with local firm Rocksure International, seeking a partnership instead with a big overseas ...
News
6 days ago

Canal+ gets conditional approval for MultiChoice takeover

The Competition Tribunal has approved Canal+'s R35bn takeover offer for TV broadcaster MultiChoice, subject to agreed conditions, the companies said ...
News
1 week ago

MultiChoice pilots weekly subscriptions

Pay-TV operator hopes the change will help cash-strapped consumers suspending their payment
Business Times
1 month ago

MTN teams up with UK's Synamedia to launch African streaming platform

The MTN Group, which has 291-million customers in 16 markets in Africa, is hoping to capitalise on the rapid uptake of smartphones.
Business
3 months ago

Nigerian competition agency sues MultiChoice over price hike

Nigeria's competition commission is suing the local unit of MultiChoice Nigeria Limited, Africa's biggest pay television company, and its chief ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Government announces start date for driving licence demerits news
  2. Imposter pretends to be ‘SANDF commander’ on TikTok South Africa
  3. Passengers anxious as more flight delays expected South Africa
  4. No discussions with ZHRC about Zimbabweans denied access to health-care ... South Africa
  5. Shoprite to exit Malawi after 25 years Africa

Latest Videos

For Lesotho, 15% tariff down from 50% could still mean disaster | REUTERS
Ad Hoc Committee probing Mkhwanazi’s allegations to elect a chairperson