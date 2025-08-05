Africa

Islamist militants free Moroccan truck drivers held since January, says Mali

05 August 2025 - 19:30 By Reuters
The release of four truck drivers on Sunday came as a result of cooperation between the security and intelligence services of Mali and Morocco, Malian state media reported. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/nichcha1911

Islamic State-affiliated militants have released four Moroccan truck drivers kidnapped in January, Mali said late on Monday, according to state media, highlighting growing intelligence cooperation between the two countries.

The men and their three trucks disappeared in January while crossing without an escort from Dori in Burkina Faso to Tera in Niger, an area known for jihadist threats, a diplomatic source said at the time.

They were shown alongside Mali junta leader Assimi Goita in footage broadcast on Monday night by state media, which reported that they had been freed on Sunday.

Junta-led Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali are battling militant groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State that have been destabilising West Africa's Sahel region for more than a decade.

All three countries have halted defence cooperation with France and other Western forces and turned towards Russia for military support. And last year they announced their withdrawal from the Economic Community of West Africa States (Ecowas), raising the risk of diplomatic isolation.

Morocco has meanwhile drawn closer to the three landlocked countries. In April the foreign ministers of Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali endorsed an initiative offering them access to global trade through Morocco's Atlantic ports. Morocco also mediated to secure the release in December of four French nationals who had been held in Burkina Faso for a year.

The release on Sunday of the four truck drivers came as a result of cooperation between the security and intelligence services of Mali and Morocco, Malian state media reported.

