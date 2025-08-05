Africa

Libya's NOC signs MoU with ExxonMobil after decade of inactivity

05 August 2025 - 16:30 By Ayman al-Warfalli
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Libya's oil output has been disrupted repeatedly in the chaotic decade since 2014, when the country divided between two rival authorities in the east and west, Stock image.
Libya's oil output has been disrupted repeatedly in the chaotic decade since 2014, when the country divided between two rival authorities in the east and west, Stock image.
Image: 123RF/luzitanija

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with US oil giant ExxonMobil after a decade of activity halt in the North African country due to security reasons.

NOC in a statement said the MoU focuses on conducting detailed geological and geophysical studies to identify the hydrocarbon resources in four offshore blocks located off the northwest coast and the country's Sirte Basin.

In 2013 ExxonMobil, the world's largest publicly-traded energy company, decided to cut back its staff and operations in Libya as growing instability no longer justified a major presence.

The company's decision then came amid growing concern among international oil companies that the returns on offer in Libya may not justify the security and political risks that had grown since the 2011 uprisings that swept the Middle East.

Libya's oil output has been disrupted repeatedly in the chaotic decade since 2014, when the country divided between two rival authorities in the east and west following the Nato-backed uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Case against Italian PM Meloni over release of Libyan suspect dismissed

An Italian judicial body has dropped a case against Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who had been placed under investigation following the release of a ...
News
6 hours ago

Nigeria's July oil output tops 1.8-million bpd, says regulator

Nigeria's oil production surpassed 1.8-million barrels per day (bpd) last month, with current average output at 1.78-million bpd, the head of the ...
News
4 hours ago

BP hails Brazil block as its largest global oil and gas find in 25 years

BP has made its largest global oil and gas discovery in 25 years in Brazil's Santos basin, it said on Monday, in what may be a major boost for the ...
News
8 hours ago

Leaders of Libya, Türkiye, Italy meet to discuss Mediterranean migration

The migration route from Libya across the Mediterranean, used by thousands seeking a way to get to Europe, was a top issue at a meeting on Friday ...
News
1 day ago

Libya's largest oilfield records biggest production since 2018

Libya's Sharara oilfield, the country's largest, recorded its highest production since 2018 with 310,970 barrels per day, the company that operates ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Government announces start date for driving licence demerits news
  2. Imposter pretends to be ‘SANDF commander’ on TikTok South Africa
  3. Passengers anxious as more flight delays expected South Africa
  4. Shoprite to exit Malawi after 25 years Africa
  5. No discussions with ZHRC about Zimbabweans denied access to health-care ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Nigeria’s oil sector faces crisis amid underperformance
For Lesotho, 15% tariff down from 50% could still mean disaster | REUTERS