Nigeria's oil production surpassed 1.8-million barrels per day (bpd) last month, with current average output at 1.78-million bpd, the head of the country's upstream regulator said on Monday.
The West African country, Africa's largest oil producer, relies on crude oil for nearly two-thirds of government revenue and over 80% of foreign currency earnings, making production gains critical for stabilising its economy.
But widespread oil theft, unrest and years of underinvestment curtailed output and strained public finances before Nigeria stepped up a crackdown in the oil-rich Niger Delta region.
Nigeria's July oil output tops 1.8-million bpd, says regulator
Image: REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Nigeria's oil production surpassed 1.8-million barrels per day (bpd) last month, with current average output at 1.78-million bpd, the head of the country's upstream regulator said on Monday.
The West African country, Africa's largest oil producer, relies on crude oil for nearly two-thirds of government revenue and over 80% of foreign currency earnings, making production gains critical for stabilising its economy.
But widespread oil theft, unrest and years of underinvestment curtailed output and strained public finances before Nigeria stepped up a crackdown in the oil-rich Niger Delta region.
Gbenga Komolafe, chief executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, told delegates at an energy conference that the output increase, largely possible due to the step-up in security operations, is part of a push to boost oil production by 1-million bpd to 3-million bpd.
Oil output last reached 1.8-million bpd in November.
Komolafe said the commission would continue working with stakeholders to sustain production gains and improve industry transparency.
Reuters
MORE:
Armed men on motorbikes kill 11, kidnap 70 in northwest Nigeria
BP hails Brazil block as its largest global oil and gas find in 25 years
WATCH | Nigerian nurses end strike following deal with government
Nigeria’s forex reserves rise to $39.2bn in July
US became net exporter of crude to Nigeria for the first time, EIA says
WATCH | Cheap Russian oil products threaten African refineries: Dangote
Angola gets 60,000 barrels per day oil production bump
Nigeria's Dangote refinery plans fuel storage tanks in Namibia, sources say
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos