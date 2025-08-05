Africa

Nigeria's July oil output tops 1.8-million bpd, says regulator

05 August 2025 - 15:00 By Isaac Anyaogu
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Widespread theft, unrest and years of underinvestment curtailed output and strained public finances before Nigeria, Africa's largest oil producer, stepped up a crackdown in the oil-rich Niger Delta region. File photo.
Widespread theft, unrest and years of underinvestment curtailed output and strained public finances before Nigeria, Africa's largest oil producer, stepped up a crackdown in the oil-rich Niger Delta region. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Nigeria's oil production surpassed 1.8-million barrels per day (bpd) last month, with current average output at 1.78-million bpd, the head of the country's upstream regulator said on Monday.

The West African country, Africa's largest oil producer, relies on crude oil for nearly two-thirds of government revenue and over 80% of foreign currency earnings, making production gains critical for stabilising its economy.

But widespread oil theft, unrest and years of underinvestment curtailed output and strained public finances before Nigeria stepped up a crackdown in the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

Gbenga Komolafe, chief executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, told delegates at an energy conference that the output increase, largely possible due to the step-up in security operations, is part of a push to boost oil production by 1-million bpd to 3-million bpd.

Oil output last reached 1.8-million bpd in November.

Komolafe said the commission would continue working with stakeholders to sustain production gains and improve industry transparency.

Reuters

MORE:

Armed men on motorbikes kill 11, kidnap 70 in northwest Nigeria

Armed men on motorbikes killed 11 people and kidnapped at least 70 others, including women and children, in a village in northwest Nigeria, witnesses ...
News
7 hours ago

BP hails Brazil block as its largest global oil and gas find in 25 years

BP has made its largest global oil and gas discovery in 25 years in Brazil's Santos basin, it said on Monday, in what may be a major boost for the ...
News
8 hours ago

WATCH | Nigerian nurses end strike following deal with government

Nurses in Nigeria's public hospitals suspended their seven-day "warning strike" on Saturday after reaching an agreement with the government over the ...
News
1 day ago

Nigeria’s forex reserves rise to $39.2bn in July

Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves climbed by more than $2bn (R36.6bn) in July to $39.2bn (R717.2bn), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said on ...
News
4 days ago

US became net exporter of crude to Nigeria for the first time, EIA says

The US became a net exporter of crude oil to Nigeria in February and March as crude demand on the US east coast slowed due to refinery maintenance ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Cheap Russian oil products threaten African refineries: Dangote

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has warned discounted Russian petroleum products are pouring into African markets and risk undermining the ...
News
1 week ago

Angola gets 60,000 barrels per day oil production bump

Angola's attempts to stabilise waning crude oil production received a boost on Wednesday when two offshore projects started up, adding a total of ...
News
1 week ago

Nigeria's Dangote refinery plans fuel storage tanks in Namibia, sources say

Nigeria's Dangote petroleum refinery will construct storage tanks in Namibia to hold at least 1.6-million barrels of petrol and diesel to supply ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Government announces start date for driving licence demerits news
  2. Imposter pretends to be ‘SANDF commander’ on TikTok South Africa
  3. Passengers anxious as more flight delays expected South Africa
  4. Shoprite to exit Malawi after 25 years Africa
  5. No discussions with ZHRC about Zimbabweans denied access to health-care ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Nigeria’s oil sector faces crisis amid underperformance
For Lesotho, 15% tariff down from 50% could still mean disaster | REUTERS