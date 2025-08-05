Africa

Rwanda reaches deal with US to take in up to 250 migrants: government

Trump seeking to ramp up removals to third countries

05 August 2025 - 12:00 By Daphne Psaledakis
Rwanda's government spokesperson Yolande Makolo. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Jean Bizimana

The US and Rwanda have agreed for the African country to accept up to 250 migrants deported from the US, the spokesperson for the Rwandan government and an official told Reuters, as President Donald Trump's administration takes a hardline approach toward immigration.

The agreement, first reported by Reuters, was signed by US and Rwandan officials in Kigali in June, said the Rwandan official, speaking on condition of anonymity, adding that Washington had already sent an initial list of 10 people to be vetted.

"Rwanda has agreed with the United States to accept up to 250 migrants, in part because nearly every Rwandan family has experienced the hardships of displacement, and our societal values are founded on reintegration and rehabilitation," said the spokesperson for the Rwandan government, Yolande Makolo.

"Under the agreement, Rwanda has the ability to approve each individual proposed for resettlement. Those approved will be provided with workforce training, health care and accommodation support to jumpstart their lives in Rwanda, giving them the opportunity to contribute to one of the fastest-growing economies in the world over the last decade."

The White House and state department had no immediate comment. The department of homeland security referred questions to the state department.

President Donald Trump aims to deport millions of immigrants in the US illegally and his administration has sought to ramp up removals to third countries, including sending convicted criminals to South Sudan and Eswatini.

Rwanda has in recent years positioned itself as a destination country for migrants that Western countries would like to remove, despite concerns by rights groups that Kigali does not respect basic human rights.

In May the foreign minister said Rwanda was in the early stages of talks to receive immigrants deported from the US.

The Trump administration argues that third-country deportations help swiftly remove some migrants, including those with criminal convictions. Immigration hardliners see third-country removals as a way to deal with offenders who cannot easily be deported and could pose a threat to the public.

Opponents have criticised the deportations as dangerous and cruel, since people could be sent to countries where they could face violence, have no ties and do not speak the language.

US TO PROVIDE GRANT TO RWANDA

Rwanda will be paid by the US in the form of a grant, the official said, adding that the grant letter was finalised in July. The official declined to say how much the grant was for.

The US and Rwanda could extend the agreement beyond 250 people by mutual consent, the official said, adding that those deported to Rwanda do not have to stay in the country and can leave anytime they choose.

Kigali will only accept those whose prison terms are complete or who have no criminal case against them, as there is no agreement with Washington that would allow people to serve out their US sentence in Rwanda, the official said. No child sex offenders will be accepted.

The Trump administration has pressed other countries to take migrants. It deported more than 200 Venezuelans accused of being gang members to El Salvador in March, where they were jailed until they were released in a prisoner swap last month.

The Supreme Court in June allowed the Trump administration to deport migrants to third countries without giving them a chance to show they could be harmed. But the legality of the removals is being contested in a federal lawsuit in Boston, a case that could potentially wind its way back to the conservative-leaning high court.

Western and regional leaders have praised President Paul Kagame for transforming Rwanda from the ruins of the 1994 genocide that killed more than 1-million people into a thriving economy. Rights groups have accused him of abuses and of supporting rebels in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), accusations that he denies.

Rwanda has also engaged in peace talks led by the Trump administration to bring an end to fighting in eastern DRC. The two African nations signed a US-brokered peace agreement in Washington in June, raising hopes for an end to fighting that has killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands more this year.

The agreement to accept migrants deported from the US is not the first such agreement Rwanda has reached. Kigali signed an agreement with Britain in 2022 to take in thousands of asylum seekers, a deal that was scrapped last year by then newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer. No one was sent to Rwanda under the plan because of years of legal challenges.

Reuters

