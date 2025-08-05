Africa

SA worried about dangerous criminals sent to Eswatini by US

Attempts to deport the men from Laos, Cuba, Jamaica, Vietnam and Yemen to their own countries were rejected

05 August 2025 - 20:09
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Citizen of Yemen: • Convicted of second-degree homicide; • Convicted of assault and battery; • Convicted of resisting and obstructing officer; sentenced to 17 days confinement. • Convicted of cruelty to dependent adult; • Convicted of assault with the intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation; sentenced to 60 months confinement.
Citizen of Yemen: • Convicted of second-degree homicide; • Convicted of assault and battery; • Convicted of resisting and obstructing officer; sentenced to 17 days confinement. • Convicted of cruelty to dependent adult; • Convicted of assault with the intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation; sentenced to 60 months confinement.
Image: X/Department of Homeland Security

The South African government has noted with concern the arrival in Eswatini of a group of dangerous criminals of various nationalities who were deported from the US, with the potential for more dangerous criminals of similar profiles to follow.

The US deported five men whom they described as “barbaric” due to their criminal history in the US, which includes child rape, murder, assault with grievous bodily harm and robbery.

According to US authorities, attempts to deport the men from Laos, Cuba, Jamaica, Vietnam and Yemen to their own countries were rejected, which is why they were deported to Eswatini.

Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for the minister of international relations and co-operation, who had initially declined to comment on the matter, said on Tuesday that the minister had noted the earlier statement by Eswatini and the US, in which they indicated they would collaborate with the International Organisation for Migration to facilitate the transit of the inmates to their countries of origin.

“While respecting the sovereign decision of the government of Eswatini, the government of South Africa is deeply concerned about the profiles of these individuals and the potential adverse impact on our national security and immigration policy, given the geographical proximity between the two countries,” Phiri said.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE

Ghislaine Maxwell moved to prison camp, Trump says no plea for pardon

Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred from a Florida prison to a lower security facility in Texas to continue serving her 20-year sentence for ...
News
1 day ago

Collaborative effort needed to address prison overcrowding crisis

Overcrowded correctional centres compromise public safety and the constitutional goal of a rehabilitative and restorative criminal justice system, ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Operations resume at Pollsmoor prison after stabbing, two-week lockdown

Operations at Pollsmoor prison in Cape Town are back to normal after a two-week lockdown triggered by the stabbing of a prison warder by an inmate ...
News
3 weeks ago

US court allows Trump administration to remove deportation protections for Cameroonians, Afghans

A federal judge on Monday lifted an order preventing the Trump administration from stripping temporary protected status (TPS) for thousands of ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Government announces start date for driving licence demerits news
  2. Imposter pretends to be ‘SANDF commander’ on TikTok South Africa
  3. Passengers anxious as more flight delays expected South Africa
  4. Shoprite to exit Malawi after 25 years Africa
  5. No discussions with ZHRC about Zimbabweans denied access to health-care ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Nigeria’s oil sector faces crisis amid underperformance
For Lesotho, 15% tariff down from 50% could still mean disaster | REUTERS