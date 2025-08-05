Africa

WATCH | Despite tariff reprieve, Lesotho says it is already hurting

Threat of 50% tariff led to cancelled orders and job cuts

05 August 2025 - 14:15 By Marafaele Mohloboli and Sisipho Skweyiya
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A man walks while wrapped in a blanket near a textile factory in Maseru, the capital of Lesotho, on August 4 2025.
A man walks while wrapped in a blanket near a textile factory in Maseru, the capital of Lesotho, on August 4 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A reprieve from a 50% US tariff on goods from Lesotho has come too late to prevent damage to the mountain kingdom's textiles industry, which has been hit hard by months of trade uncertainty, say officials and industry players.

Lesotho's tariff rate was slashed to 15% in last week's executive order by US President Donald Trump, down from the level of 50% tariff threatened in April — the highest of any US trading partner.

Textile industry players in the country — which produces jeans and other garments for popular US brands such as Levi's and Walmart — said the uncertainty around tariffs over the past few months had already devastated the sector, with orders cancelled and jobs cut.

"We were on the verge of building [our] American market," Teboho Kobeli, founder and managing director of Afri-Expo Textiles, told Reuters at his factory in Maseru.

He said the US market made up 10% of his company's production — about $1m (R18m) a year — and that he had to lay off 200 workers, or 40% of his workforce, after the announcement in April as orders dried up.

"That is a lot lost," he said.

Lesotho, which Trump had ridiculed in March as a country "nobody has ever heard of", is a poor and landlocked country with a gross domestic product of just over $2bn (R35.98bn).

Trade minister Mokhethi Shelile said Lesotho would struggle to compete against other African textile manufacturers such as Kenya and Eswatini, which got a lower US tariff rate of 10%.

"We have close to 12,000 jobs that are directly on the firing line because of this tariff," he told Reuters.

The sector, which is the country's leading export industry and biggest private employer, was heavily dependent on the Africa Growth and Opportunities Act (Agoa), a US trade initiative granting duty-free access to qualifying African nations.

It employs around 40,000 people and accounts for roughly 90% of manufacturing exports, according to Oxford Economics.

Lesotho textiles to struggle even with lower 15% Trump tariff, says minister

Lesotho's modified tariff rate of 15% may still not be enough to save its textiles industry, its trade minister Mokhethi Shelile said on Friday, a ...
News
4 hours ago

One of the people affected by the uncertainty is Matsoso Lepau, a 48-year-old who lost his job at protective outerwear maker Leo Garments in April.

"I have a big problem because the money that I was making is not there anymore," he said, adding he used to earn the equivalent of $167 [R3,005] a month. "Now that Mr Trump has lowered the tariffs, I am still hoping that we will get our jobs back."

Kobeli, the head of Afri-Expo Textiles, said he was confident he could get his business back on track now that the reduced 15% rate has been set, noting the uncertainty over US trade policy had weighed on investors' and retailers' decisions globally.

"It was a global problem, even the buyers in America were stagnant as they did not know where to go ... Now with the 15% we are starting to talk, it's not like we were affected alone."

Reuters

MORE:

30% US tariff on SA exports will hit 30,000 jobs

The government has not been idle and is proactively and collaboratively working to diversify SA’s trade portfolio, says international relations and ...
Politics
22 hours ago

South Africa steadfast in negotiating US trade deal

The departments of trade, industry & competition and international relations say they will continue to use available diplomatic channels to ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Lesotho and SA top brass share info on 'illegal military training camps'

The one-day meeting is under way in Maseru.
News
1 day ago

US modifies tariff rate for Lesotho to 15% as tiny country reels from impact

Lesotho received a modified tariff rate of 15% from US President Donald Trump, down from the 50% he had threatened to impose.
News
4 days ago

Lesotho battles to avert 50% Trump tariff calamity

The Kingdom of Lesotho is engaging the Trump administration, hoping to clinch a last-minute trade deal to avert what would be catastrophic 50% ...
Business Times
1 week ago

WATCH | Trump tariffs create national disaster for tiny Lesotho

When Limpho Lefalatsa first learnt she had lost her job at a Lesotho garment factory after 12 years due to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Government announces start date for driving licence demerits news
  2. Imposter pretends to be ‘SANDF commander’ on TikTok South Africa
  3. Passengers anxious as more flight delays expected South Africa
  4. No discussions with ZHRC about Zimbabweans denied access to health-care ... South Africa
  5. Shoprite to exit Malawi after 25 years Africa

Latest Videos

For Lesotho, 15% tariff down from 50% could still mean disaster | REUTERS
Ad Hoc Committee probing Mkhwanazi’s allegations to elect a chairperson