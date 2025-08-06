Human Rights Watch said in a statement last week that the electoral board's decision to exclude Kamto raised concerns about the credibility of the electoral process.
On Monday dozens of protesters gathered at the entrance of the Constitutional Council to show their support for Kamto but were dispersed by police firing tear gas.
A police commissioner told Reuters on Monday that several people had been detained and remain in custody.
In the last election in 2018, Kamto came in second place with 14% of the vote, while Biya won by a landslide amid allegations of fraud, which he rejected.
Biya, 92, has been in power for 43 years and is the world's oldest serving head of state. He announced his intention last month to seek re-election.
Cameroon judicial body backs barring of opposition presidential candidate
Constitutional Council upholds decision to reject candidacy of Maurice Kamto, the main rival to President Paul Biya
Cameroon's Constitutional Council on Tuesday upheld a decision to reject the candidacy of Maurice Kamto, the main rival to President Paul Biya, in a presidential election on October 12.
The electoral commission in July excluded Kamto from the list of candidates approved to contest the vote. It said Kamto was barred because he was running under the banner of the MANIDEM party, which also supported a second candidate.
Kamto appealed against the decision within the two-day deadline. However, Clement Atangana, president of the Constitutional Council, confirmed the ruling in a decision that cannot be appealed.
Kamto could not be immediately reached for comment.
