Africa

Cameroon judicial body backs barring of opposition presidential candidate

Constitutional Council upholds decision to reject candidacy of Maurice Kamto, the main rival to President Paul Biya

06 August 2025 - 16:45 By Amindeh Blaise Atabong
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Cameroon's President Paul Biya has held power for more than four decades. File photo.
Cameroon's President Paul Biya has held power for more than four decades. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Cameroon's Constitutional Council on Tuesday upheld a decision to reject the candidacy of Maurice Kamto, the main rival to President Paul Biya, in a presidential election on October 12.

The electoral commission in July excluded Kamto from the list of candidates approved to contest the vote. It said Kamto was barred because he was running under the banner of the MANIDEM party, which also supported a second candidate.

Kamto appealed against the decision within the two-day deadline. However, Clement Atangana, president of the Constitutional Council, confirmed the ruling in a decision that cannot be appealed.

Kamto could not be immediately reached for comment.

Human Rights Watch said in a statement last week that the electoral board's decision to exclude Kamto raised concerns about the credibility of the electoral process.

On Monday dozens of protesters gathered at the entrance of the Constitutional Council to show their support for Kamto but were dispersed by police firing tear gas.

A police commissioner told Reuters on Monday that several people had been detained and remain in custody.

In the last election in 2018, Kamto came in second place with 14% of the vote, while Biya won by a landslide amid allegations of fraud, which he rejected.

Biya, 92, has been in power for 43 years and is the world's oldest serving head of state. He announced his intention last month to seek re-election.

Reuters

MORE:

WATCH | Cameroon election body rejects candidacy of Maurice Kamto

Cameroon's electoral commission has rejected the candidacy of Maurice Kamto, the main rival to President Paul Biya, in an upcoming presidential ...
News
1 week ago

Cameroon's Paul Biya, 92, reshuffles military top brass ahead of vote

Cameroon's 92-year-old President Paul Biya, the world's oldest head of state, has overhauled the military's top ranks in what analysts say is an ...
News
2 weeks ago

Cameroon's Paul Biya, 92, brushes off health fears in bid for new term

In June 2004, on returning from yet another extended stay abroad, Cameroon President Paul Biya came down from his plane and poked fun at rumours he ...
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Cameroon’s Paul Biya, 92, announces bid for eighth term

Opposition parties and some civil society groups argue his long rule has stifled economic and democratic development.
News
3 weeks ago

Cameroon's Bakary launches challenge to Biya in political shake-up

A long-time ally of Cameroon's leader has quit the government to run for president in October elections — a defection that could reshape the West ...
News
1 month ago

Second ally of Cameroon's Biya enters presidential race

Cameroon's tourism minister Bello Bouba Maigari has accepted his party's nomination to seek the presidency in an expected October election, with ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA worried about dangerous criminals sent to Eswatini by US Africa
  2. News anchor Aldrin Sampear leaves Newzroom Afrika for government job South Africa
  3. Government announces start date for driving licence demerits news
  4. Snow, damaging winds and rain hit as cold front sweeps across country South Africa
  5. Shoprite to exit Malawi after 25 years Africa

Latest Videos

Witkoff, Putin had "useful and constructive conversation," Russian official says
Vladimir Putin meets Trump's US envoy Steve Witkoff at Kremlin | BBC News