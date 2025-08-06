At least four people were killed after a civil protection surveillance plane crashed at Jijel Ferhat Abbas Airport in the north Algerian town of Taher, Algerian media reported on Tuesday, citing civil protection authorities.
The aircraft crashed during a training mission at the airport, according to Algerian media.
Reuters
Four people killed in plane crash at Algerian airport, says state media
Image: 123RF
At least four people were killed after a civil protection surveillance plane crashed at Jijel Ferhat Abbas Airport in the north Algerian town of Taher, Algerian media reported on Tuesday, citing civil protection authorities.
The aircraft crashed during a training mission at the airport, according to Algerian media.
Reuters
MORE:
Soviet-era passenger plane crashes in Russia’s far east, killing all 48 on board
At least 27 dead, mostly children, in Bangladesh air force jet crash
Air India crash report shows pilot confusion over engine switch movement
WATCH | Air India plane with 242 on board crashes at Ahmedabad airport
Death toll from Algeria stadium fall rises to four
Family raised alarm on light aircraft crash which claimed three students
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos