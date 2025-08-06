Africa

Guinea revokes Emirates Global Aluminium concession, transfers assets to new local firm

06 August 2025 - 15:45 By Saliou Samb and Hadeel Al Sayegh
Guinea is the world's second-largest producer after Australia of bauxite, the raw material for aluminium. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/LURII KOVALENKO

Guinea has revoked the bauxite concession awarded to a subsidiary of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) and transferred it to a newly created state-backed firm, citing violations of its mining code.

The decision further escalates a standoff over construction of an alumina refinery in the world's second largest producer of bauxite and highlights a push by military governments in West Africa to reclaim control over strategic mineral assets.

Dubai-based EGA's operation in Guinea, through its Guinea Alumina Corporation (GAC) subsidiary, includes a 690km2 mining concession that contains about 400-million tonnes of bauxite mineral resources.

According to a decree announced late on Monday, GAC failed to comply with Guinean regulations that mining firms present plans to build refineries. It said the concession was being withdrawn immediately and transferred to state-backed Nimba Mining SA “free of charge and without any compensation”.

EGA said on Tuesday it strongly denounces Guinea's decision, which constitutes “a flagrant violation” of GAC's contractual and legal rights.

“GAC will seek the redress it is entitled to through the legal means it has already initiated and any other legal action,” said the company owned by the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala and the Dubai sovereign wealth fund.

