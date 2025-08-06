Nigeria's environment ministry issued a flood alert on Wednesday for 19 states, warning heavy rainfall expected from Tuesday to Saturday could trigger flooding in various parts of the country.
Nigeria issues flood alert for 19 states
Image: 123RF/thvideo
Nigeria's environment ministry issued a flood alert on Wednesday for 19 states, warning heavy rainfall expected from Tuesday to Saturday could trigger flooding in various parts of the country.
The National Flood Early Warning Centre identified areas at risk, including five states in the northwest, three in the south and four in the central region, such as Niger state, where flooding in May killed 117 people and left dozens missing as well as destroying thousands of homes.
Authorities urged residents and local governments to take precautionary measures to reduce potential damage and safeguard the public.
It is now Nigeria's peak rainy season, a period typically associated with severe floods.
In 2022 the country experienced its worst flooding in more than a decade, when more than 600 people died, 1.4-million had to leave their homes and 440,000ha of farmland were destroyed.
Reuters
