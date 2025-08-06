Africa

Senegal's Sangomar oil output at 9.1-million barrels in Q2

06 August 2025 - 14:45 By Anait Miridzhanian
Australia's Woodside Energy holds an 82% participating interest in Senegal's first offshore project. Stock photo.
Australia's Woodside Energy holds an 82% participating interest in Senegal's first offshore project. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Oil production at Senegal's Sangomar offshore field operated by Australia's Woodside Energy Group reached 3-million barrels in April, 3.1-million in May and 3-million in June, the energy ministry said on Tuesday.

Sangomar's projected crude output for 2025 is expected at 30.53-million barrels.

Reuters

