Oil production at Senegal's Sangomar offshore field operated by Australia's Woodside Energy Group reached 3-million barrels in April, 3.1-million in May and 3-million in June, the energy ministry said on Tuesday.
Sangomar's projected crude output for 2025 is expected at 30.53-million barrels.
Reuters
Senegal's Sangomar oil output at 9.1-million barrels in Q2
Image: 123RF
