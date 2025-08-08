The price of the collateral bond for the loan from JPMorgan fell from 100 cents on the dollar at the end of March to a low of 86 cents during the sell-off in early April when the margin call was invoked, before recovering to the March levels.
It was quoted at 100 cents on Wednesday, traders said.
Angola, which is saddled with high external debt to various creditors, including oil-backed loans from China, faces a slowing growth outlook and violent protests sparked by a fuel price hike on the back of removal of oil subsidies.
The total return swap deal with JPMorgan saw the Wall Street bank provide the government with two financing tranches of $600m (R10.63bn) and $400m (R7.09bn). The $1.9bn freshly issued bonds that provide collateral for the deal did not generate any cash for the country.
The bond, which will mature in 2030, is listed internationally and its price is usually quoted in line with movements in the broader market and Angola's other bonds.
EXCLUSIVE
Angola gets back $200m collateral from JPMorgan after bond rebound
Drop in price of bond sparked by US tariffs turmoil
Image: REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Angola got back $200m (R3.54bn) of collateral in May that it had to post to JPMorgan earlier in the year, the finance ministry said after the price of its bond rebounded, easing pressure on its finances.
JPMorgan and Angola agreed in December on a $1bn (R17.72bn) one-year derivative contract known as a total return swap backed by $1.9bn (R33.67bn) in its government dollar bonds.
In early April JPMorgan demanded extra security from the Southern African crude oil exporter after a sharp oil price decline in the wake of tariff turmoil hit the value of Angolan bonds provided as collateral.
“The improvement in the price of Angola's Eurobonds has a positive impact, allowing the amount paid in compliance with the margin call to be returned to the state. This refund has already taken place,” the finance ministry told Reuters, adding it received the cash in May.
JPMorgan declined to comment.
JPMorgan’s $200m Angola margin call reveals Africa’s new debt pains
The price of the collateral bond for the loan from JPMorgan fell from 100 cents on the dollar at the end of March to a low of 86 cents during the sell-off in early April when the margin call was invoked, before recovering to the March levels.
It was quoted at 100 cents on Wednesday, traders said.
Angola, which is saddled with high external debt to various creditors, including oil-backed loans from China, faces a slowing growth outlook and violent protests sparked by a fuel price hike on the back of removal of oil subsidies.
The total return swap deal with JPMorgan saw the Wall Street bank provide the government with two financing tranches of $600m (R10.63bn) and $400m (R7.09bn). The $1.9bn freshly issued bonds that provide collateral for the deal did not generate any cash for the country.
The bond, which will mature in 2030, is listed internationally and its price is usually quoted in line with movements in the broader market and Angola's other bonds.
Death toll from Angolan fuel hike protests rises to 22, says government
Total return swaps are seen as complex and risky financing instruments and are rarely used in sovereign funding.
Angola's JPMorgan total return swap has added to concerns that heavily indebted, low-rated African countries are increasingly turning to “off-screen” transactions such as bank loans, private placements and derivatives which could bring challenges including margin calls and higher interest rates.
Africa's debt has soared to more than $1.8-trillion (R31.89-trillion), according to data from the African Development Bank, leading to three sovereign debt defaults in the past four years and unconventional financing deals as governments seek to stay afloat.
In Angola, concerns have been growing about falling social spending by the state amid demands for more investments into infrastructure projects such as roads.
The International Monetary Fund cut Angola's preliminary growth outlook for 2025 to 2.4% from an initial 3%, citing lower crude oil prices and tighter external financing conditions.
Reuters
READ MORE:
South Africa gets closer to full membership of Afreximbank
Uganda's debut 25-year bond oversubscribed but most bids rejected
Angola gets 60,000 barrels per day oil production bump
Angola hikes diesel price again to bolster public finances
Angola, Cape Verde want Portugal to return looted artefacts, poll shows
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos