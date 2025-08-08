Africa

Ghana finance minister Forson made acting defence minister after fatal crash

08 August 2025 - 11:45 By Emmanuel Bruce
Cassiel Ato Forson, Ghana’s finance minister. In a letter seen by Reuters from Ghana's finance ministry to Afreximbank, dated May 21, the government requested the bank to begin debt treatment discussions. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko  

Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama has asked finance minister Cassiel Ato Forson to also act as defence minister after a military helicopter crash in which the defence minister was among those killed, the president's office said on Thursday.

The helicopter was flying to gold-mining town Obuasi with five officials — including defence minister Edward Omane Boamah and environment, science & technology minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed — and three airforce crew on board when it crashed.

None survived. Ghanaian authorities did not immediately give an explanation for what might have caused the crash.

Forson was tapped to serve as finance minister in January after Mahama returned to power.

Reuters

