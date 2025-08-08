Africa

Greece may extend North Africa asylum ban if migrant flow resurges

08 August 2025 - 16:15 By Michele Kambas
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Newly arrived migrants are sheltered in a municipal hall in the town of Agyia, on the island of Crete, Greece, on July 10 2025. File photo.
Newly arrived migrants are sheltered in a municipal hall in the town of Agyia, on the island of Crete, Greece, on July 10 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Nicolas Economou

Greece could extend a suspension on examining asylum applications passed by parliament last month if migrant flows from Libya start rising again, migration minister Thanos Plevris said on Thursday.

In July the centre-right government stopped processing asylum requests from migrants arriving from North Africa by sea for at least three months in an effort to curb arrivals from Libya to the Greek island of Crete.

In an interview with public broadcaster ERT, Plevris said he could not rule out an extension to the suspension if there was a "new crisis".

Arrivals of irregular migrants in Crete declined rapidly after the new legislation took effect from 2,642 in the first week of July to 900 in the whole period since then.

New legislation is being prepared that will clearly define that "whoever comes into the country illegally will face a jail term of up to five years," Plevris said, referring to those who are not fleeing armed conflict, who could qualify for asylum.

Human rights groups accuse Greece of turning back asylum-seekers by force on its sea and land borders. This year, the European Union border agency said it was reviewing 12 cases of potential human rights violations by Greece.

Libyan coast guards train in Greece under plan to stem migrant flows

Libyan coast guard officers have started training on the Greek island of Crete as part of a plan to strengthen cooperation and help the two countries ...
News
1 week ago

The government denies wrongdoing.

"All European countries now understand that it is not possible to have open borders, it's not possible to welcome illegal migrants with flowers," Plevris said.

"There should be a clear message that countries have borders, (that) Europe has exceeded its capabilities and will not accept any more illegal migrants."

Greece has sent two frigates to patrol off Libya and has started training Libyan coast guard officers on Crete as part of a plan to strengthen cooperation and help the two countries stem migrant arrivals.

Greece was on the European front line of a migration crisis in 2015-16 when hundreds of thousands from the Middle East, Asia and Africa passed through its islands and mainland.

Since then, flows have dropped off dramatically. While there has been a rise in arrivals to the outlying islands of Crete and Gavdos, sea arrivals to Greece as a whole dropped by 5.5% to 17,000 in the first half of this year, U.N. data show.

Reuters

MORE:

Leaders of Libya, Türkiye, Italy meet to discuss Mediterranean migration

The migration route from Libya across the Mediterranean, used by thousands seeking a way to get to Europe, was a top issue at a meeting on Friday ...
News
4 days ago

At least 54 African migrants die as boat sinks off Yemen, dozens missing

At least 54 migrants died when a boat carrying about 150 people sank off Yemen's coast in bad weather on Sunday, with dozens unaccounted for, health ...
News
4 days ago

WATCH | On Europe's hardened frontier, Greek island keeps migrants at bay

Deterrents that have greatly reduced arrivals to Europe since the 2015 migration crisis risk the lives of those attempting to enter, say rights groups
World
1 week ago

Greece invites Libya to maritime zone talks to ease strained ties

Greece has invited Libya's internationally recognised government in Tripoli to start talks on demarcating exclusive economic zones in the ...
News
1 week ago

Greek lawmakers to vote on North Africa asylum ban as rights groups cry foul

Greek lawmakers were set to vote on legislation on Thursday that would temporarily halt the processing of asylum applications of people coming from ...
News
4 weeks ago

WATCH | Greece suspends asylum applications for North African migrants

Greece will stop processing asylum applications of people coming from North Africa, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday, amid a ...
News
4 weeks ago

One dead, more missing after Tunisian migrant boat shipwrecked off Italy

One woman died, two people are feared missing and 87 were rescued following a migrant shipwreck off the Italian island of Lampedusa, a UN migration ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IDT board to meet over CEO Tebogo Malaka's R60k 'offer' to journalist Politics
  2. Legal Aid won't fund Meyiwa accused preparations for their discharge bid South Africa
  3. Artist calls for help after sculptures stolen from Western Cape art garden South Africa
  4. How SA's new driving licence demerit system will work news
  5. ‘Fair and transparent’: National Lottery denies claims of rigged system South Africa

Latest Videos

Jordy Smith vs Teiva Tairoa | Lexus Tahiti Pro 2025 - Elimination Round
Pastor Mboro drops beats, not just blessings