Guinea-Bissau's President Embalo appoints Braima Camara as new PM

08 August 2025 - 12:30 By Alberto Dabo
Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embalo. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo appointed a new prime minister on Thursday, three months before presidential and legislative elections and several months after Embalo's opponents say his mandate expired.

Braima Camara, formerly a coordinator of the opposition Madem G15 party, was named prime minister by presidential decree. He is the third prime minister in the West African nation since Embalo took office in 2020.

He replaces Rui Duarte de Barros in the role.

Embalo said in March he would run for a second term in November, backtracking on earlier promises to step down and stoking tensions over postponed elections.

The presidential and legislative elections are scheduled for November 23.

Reuters

