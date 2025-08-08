Africa

Supporters of Tunisia's Saied protest against UGTT union

Rights groups warn of leader's authoritarian drift since 2021

08 August 2025 - 15:15 By Tarek Amara
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tunisian President Kais Saied assumed sweeping powers in 2021. File photo.
Tunisian President Kais Saied assumed sweeping powers in 2021. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Hundreds of supporters of Tunisian President Kais Saied staged a rally outside the headquarters of the powerful UGTT union on Thursday and urged Saied to suspend the union following a transport strike last week that paralysed the country.

The rally highlights growing fears among activists and opposition supporters of a possible move by Saied against one of the last major independent organisations in the North African country.

Saied assumed sweeping powers in 2021, shut down the elected parliament, started ruling by decree, suspended the Supreme Judicial Council and sacked dozens of judges in a move the opposition described as a coup.

He said his actions were legal and intended to halt rampant chaos.

The protesters chanted slogans such as "The people want the union to be suspended!" and urged Saied to intervene against what they described as "union gangs".

The UGTT said it was under attack by criminal gangs which it accused of recruiting children to attack its headquarters. Union spokesperson Sami Tahri also said the authorities were behind the protest rally.

WATCH | Tunisians protest against Saied, call country ‘open-air prison’

Hundreds of Tunisian activists protested in the capital on Friday against President Kais Saied, denouncing his rule as an "authoritarian regime" that ...
News
1 week ago

Dozens of union members staged a counter-demonstration and shouted anti-government slogans. "The union will remain steadfast and independent," they chanted.

Police were deployed to prevent clashes between the two sides.

The union's leadership will meet soon to decide on further actions, spokesman Tahri said.

Thursday's rally followed a three-day nationwide transport strike led by the UGTT that paralysed land travel across Tunisia and underscored the union’s continued ability to mobilise protest in a landscape increasingly dominated by Saied. Rights groups said since 2021 the president has moved to dismantle or sideline opposition voices and civil society groups, imprisoned top opposition politicians and tightened control over the judiciary.

The UGTT, which played a key role in Tunisia’s post-revolution transition, has remained openly critical of Saied’s concentration of power — making it a potential target in what critics describe as an accelerating authoritarian drift.

While the UGTT initially supported Saied’s decision to shut down parliament in 2021, it opposed his subsequent measures, describing them as an attempt to entrench one-man rule.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Transport strike in Tunisia adds to pressure on President Kais Saied

A strike halted transport services across Tunisia on Wednesday, as workers demanded higher wages, improved working conditions and urgent reforms, ...
News
1 week ago

Once a beacon of hope, Tunisia's civil society struggles to survive

In May 2024 Tunisian activist Cherifa Riahi was arrested two months after giving birth, accused of harbouring illegal migrants.
News
2 weeks ago

Tunisia's trade deficit widens to $3.4bn in first half of 2025

Tunisia’s trade deficit widened by 24% in the first half of 2025, reaching $3.4bn (R60.83bn), official data showed on Friday, underscoring persistent ...
News
3 weeks ago

Tunisia leader's opponents, supporters stage rival rallies in political split

Opponents of Tunisian President Kais Saied protested on the streets of Tunis on Thursday, accusing him of using the judiciary and police to suppress ...
News
3 months ago

Tunisian judge orders detention of prominent lawyer, Saied critic Souab

A Tunisian anti-terrorism judge ordered on Wednesday the detention of prominent lawyer Ahmed Souab, a fierce critic of President Kais Saied, lawyers ...
News
3 months ago

Former Tunisian PM Larayedh jailed for 34 years over Syria jihadist case

A Tunisian court on Friday handed down a 34-year prison sentence against former prime minister Ali Larayedh, a senior figure in the opposition ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IDT board to meet over CEO Tebogo Malaka's R60k 'offer' to journalist Politics
  2. Legal Aid won't fund Meyiwa accused preparations for their discharge bid South Africa
  3. Artist calls for help after sculptures stolen from Western Cape art garden South Africa
  4. How SA's new driving licence demerit system will work news
  5. ‘Fair and transparent’: National Lottery denies claims of rigged system South Africa

Latest Videos

Jordy Smith vs Teiva Tairoa | Lexus Tahiti Pro 2025 - Elimination Round
Pastor Mboro drops beats, not just blessings