Africa

Train and bus collide in central Kenya, at least 4 killed

08 August 2025 - 07:00 By Ammu Kannampilly and Hereward Holland
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The wreckage of a staff bus that collided at a railway crossing in Naivasha on August 7 2025.
The wreckage of a staff bus that collided at a railway crossing in Naivasha on August 7 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

A train and a bus collided on a railway crossing in central Kenya on Thursday, killing at least four people and injuring others.

The Kenya Pipeline Company, whose bus was involved in the accident, said it was carrying staff finishing their morning shift at a training centre near the town of Naivasha.

“All injured staff have been evacuated to hospitals within Naivasha for medical attention,” the company said.

It added it would organise airlifts for those critically injured.

A Red Cross worker at the scene told Reuters emergency teams had recovered four bodies from the wreckage.

The Kenya Pipeline Company did not say how many people had been killed or injured.

The Standard newspaper cited a police commander as saying at least six people had been killed and scores injured in the accident.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

AdvTech lifts presence in Kenya with acquisition of Nairobi academy

The group recently introduced a new executive role to oversee the company’s operations as it expands its international footprint
News
16 hours ago

Kenyan rights activist freed on bail, charged with unlawful possession of ammunition

Kenyan human rights activist Boniface Mwangi, who has played a prominent role in anti-government protests, was freed on bail on Monday after being ...
News
2 weeks ago

Blast kills three Kenyan soldiers on road near Somali border

A blast has killed three Kenyan soldiers patrolling a road in the east of the country near the Somali border, the military said.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IDT board to meet over CEO Tebogo Malaka's R60k 'offer' to journalist Politics
  2. Legal Aid won't fund Meyiwa accused preparations for their discharge bid South Africa
  3. How SA's new driving licence demerit system will work news
  4. Artist calls for help after sculptures stolen from Western Cape art garden South Africa
  5. News anchor Aldrin Sampear leaves Newzroom Afrika for government job South Africa

Latest Videos

Several people killed as train and bus collide in Kenya | REUTERS
Netanyahu says he wants Israel to take control of all of Gaza | REUTERS