Africa

Gemfields sells Fabergé for $50m for capital at Mozambique, Zambia mines

11 August 2025 - 15:30 By Pushkala Aripaka
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The maker of the jewelled Fabergé eggs has been sold to SMG Capital for $50m (R885.7m), Gemfields Group said on Monday.
The maker of the jewelled Fabergé eggs has been sold to SMG Capital for $50m (R885.7m), Gemfields Group said on Monday.
Image: BLOOMBERG

Gemfields Group said on Monday it had sold Fabergé, the maker of the jewelled Fabergé eggs, to SMG Capital for $50m (R885.7m), as the coloured gemstones miner ramps up efforts to streamline its business.

The sale concludes a review of the business started by Gemfields late last year. The group had bought the jeweller in 2012 to boost its gems business and use the brand name to promote its jewellery.

Fabergé, which also makes luxury jewellery, watches and commissioned pieces, was founded by Gustav Fabergé in 1842, and is best known for the success of the 50 jewelled eggs commissioned by the Imperial Russian family from 1885 through to 1916.

The Russian Revolution brought a violent end to the House of Fabergé, when the Bolsheviks seized workshops and closed down all production and the family fled. It was relaunched in 2009 with its first collection since 1917.

Gemfields on Monday said it would use proceeds from the deal for capital at its mining operations in Mozambique and Zambia.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Lithium mine sparks anger on KZN south coast

Community complains there was no proper consultation before extraction of the critical mineral began in 2023
News
1 day ago

Guinea revokes Emirates Global Aluminium concession, transfers assets to new local firm

Guinea has revoked the bauxite concession awarded to a subsidiary of Emirates Global Aluminium and transferred it to a newly created state-backed ...
News
5 days ago

Bethuel Ngobeni, 'kingpin' in illegal gold mining case, still on the run

The National Prosecuting Authority has amended the indictment against eight people accused of being part of an illegal mining enterprise after the ...
News
6 days ago

Endeavour, two other gold producers sign on to Mali’s new mining code

London-listed Endeavour Mining and two other gold producers have agreed to migrate to Mali’s new mining code, government officials said.
News
1 week ago

Peru seizes 4 tons of black market mercury bound for illegal gold mines

Peruvian authorities have halted a shipment of about four metric tons of mercury headed to Bolivia for presumed use in illegal gold mining, they said ...
News
2 weeks ago

New Ghana mining laws to shorten licence periods, boost community investment

Ghana plans to shorten mining licence durations and mandate direct revenue-sharing with local communities in its most sweeping mining law reforms in ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stolen ‘Prinsloo guns’ still on Cape Flats streets, Western Cape police say South Africa
  2. Gift of car to mother ends in tragedy South Africa
  3. Pick n Pay probes customer claim of mice on rolls at Cape Town store South Africa
  4. IN PICS | Motorist killed, another critical after head-on collision in KZN South Africa
  5. Chief justice introduces sexual harassment policy for judiciary South Africa

Latest Videos

Colombian presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe Turbay dies weeks after rally ...
Suspected Mass Shooters In Catholic Church 'Owo Massacre' May Be Acquitted – ...