The International Criminal Court (ICC) said on Friday it has issued an arrest warrant for a Libyan national accused of war crimes.
The ICC said Saif Suleiman Sneidel is believed to be a member of "Group 50", a sub-group of the Al-Saiqa Brigade, and said there are reasonable grounds to believe he is responsible for war crimes of murder, torture and outrages upon personal dignity, allegedly committed in Benghazi or surrounding areas in Libya in 2016-2017.
Reuters
ICC issues arrest warrant for Libyan war crimes suspect Sneidel
Image: REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
The International Criminal Court (ICC) said on Friday it has issued an arrest warrant for a Libyan national accused of war crimes.
The ICC said Saif Suleiman Sneidel is believed to be a member of "Group 50", a sub-group of the Al-Saiqa Brigade, and said there are reasonable grounds to believe he is responsible for war crimes of murder, torture and outrages upon personal dignity, allegedly committed in Benghazi or surrounding areas in Libya in 2016-2017.
Reuters
MORE:
WATCH | Rwanda genocide accused François Gasana repatriated from Norway
Libya's NOC signs MoU with ExxonMobil after decade of inactivity
Case against Italian PM Meloni over release of Libyan suspect dismissed
Leaders of Libya, Türkiye, Italy meet to discuss Mediterranean migration
Libyan ICC war crimes suspect arrested in Germany
WATCH | Trump administration imposes sanctions on four ICC judges
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos