Africa

ICC issues arrest warrant for Libyan war crimes suspect Sneidel

11 August 2025 - 14:30 By Charlotte Van Campenhout
The International Criminal Court building in The Hague, the Netherlands. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

The International Criminal Court (ICC) said on Friday it has issued an arrest warrant for a Libyan national accused of war crimes.

The ICC said Saif Suleiman Sneidel is believed to be a member of "Group 50", a sub-group of the Al-Saiqa Brigade, and said there are reasonable grounds to believe he is responsible for war crimes of murder, torture and outrages upon personal dignity, allegedly committed in Benghazi or surrounding areas in Libya in 2016-2017.

Reuters



WATCH | Rwanda genocide accused François Gasana repatriated from Norway

François Gasana, who was arrested in Norway for crimes he allegedly committed during Rwanda's 1994 genocide, has been repatriated, a spokesperson for ...
News
7 hours ago

Libya's NOC signs MoU with ExxonMobil after decade of inactivity

Libya's National Oil Corporation said on Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with US oil giant ExxonMobil after a decade of activity ...
News
6 days ago

Case against Italian PM Meloni over release of Libyan suspect dismissed

An Italian judicial body has dropped a case against Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who had been placed under investigation following the release of a ...
News
6 days ago

Leaders of Libya, Türkiye, Italy meet to discuss Mediterranean migration

The migration route from Libya across the Mediterranean, used by thousands seeking a way to get to Europe, was a top issue at a meeting on Friday ...
News
1 week ago

Libyan ICC war crimes suspect arrested in Germany

German authorities have arrested a Libyan war crimes suspect accused of being a senior official at a notorious prison where inmates were routinely ...
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Trump administration imposes sanctions on four ICC judges

President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on four judges at the International Criminal Court, an unprecedented ...
News
2 months ago
