Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.643-million metric tons by August 10 since the start of the season on October 1, down 2% from the same period of the previous season, exporters estimated on Monday.
About 2,000 tons of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 9,000 tons to San Pedro between August 4 and 10 for a total of 11,000 tons, unchanged from the same week in the previous season.
Reuters
Ivory Coast cocoa arrivals down 2%
Image: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO
