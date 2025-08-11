Africa

Ivory Coast cocoa arrivals down 2%

11 August 2025 - 16:30 By Ange Aboa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
About 2,000 tons of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 9,000 tons to San Pedro between August 4 and August 10 2025. File photo.
About 2,000 tons of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 9,000 tons to San Pedro between August 4 and August 10 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 1.643-million metric tons by August 10 since the start of the season on October 1, down 2% from the same period of the previous season, exporters estimated on Monday.

About 2,000 tons of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 9,000 tons to San Pedro between August 4 and 10 for a total of 11,000 tons, unchanged from the same week in the previous season.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ghana raises farmgate cocoa price by 4% for 2025/26 season

Ghana, the world's second-biggest cocoa producer, on Monday raised the fixed farmgate price paid to cocoa farmers by more than 4% for the 2025/26 ...
News
6 days ago

Cold weather and scant rains worry Ivory Coast cocoa farmers

A persistent cold spell across most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions could jeopardise the development of the next October-to-March main crop, ...
News
6 days ago

Ivory Coast vows to find new cocoa buyers if Trump imposes tariffs

Ivory Coast will look for new markets for its cocoa, away from the US, if the administration of President Donald Trump goes through with its threat ...
News
6 days ago

Ivory Coast President Ouattara, 83, in pole position for fourth term

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara's decision to seek re-election in October means the world's top cocoa-producing nation will again have to ...
News
1 week ago

Small Ivory Coast cocoa firms say EU deforestation rules might bankrupt them

Small players in Ivory Coast's cocoa industry say they fear they will go out of business due to the cost of complying with new EU regulations on the ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stolen ‘Prinsloo guns’ still on Cape Flats streets, Western Cape police say South Africa
  2. Gift of car to mother ends in tragedy South Africa
  3. Pick n Pay probes customer claim of mice on rolls at Cape Town store South Africa
  4. IN PICS | Motorist killed, another critical after head-on collision in KZN South Africa
  5. Chief justice introduces sexual harassment policy for judiciary South Africa

Latest Videos

Colombian presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe Turbay dies weeks after rally ...
Suspected Mass Shooters In Catholic Church 'Owo Massacre' May Be Acquitted – ...