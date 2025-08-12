Africa

African Development Bank to provide $500m for Ethiopia's new airport

12 August 2025 - 09:30 By Dawit Endeshaw
Ethiopian Airlines chief commercial officer Lemma Yadecha and African Development Bank president Akinwumi Adesina exchange documents during the signing ceremony of the Abusera Mega Airport construction finance agreement between Ethiopian Airlines and the African Development Bank, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on August 11 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

The African Development Bank will contribute $500m (R8.86bn) towards financing a new airport in Ethiopia — which is expected to be Africa's largest when completed in 2029 — it said on Monday.

State-owned Ethiopian Airlines has signed an agreement for the design of the four-runway airport near the town of Bishoftu, about 45km southeast of the capital Addis Ababa. The airline has said it will provide 20% of the funding for the $10bn (R177.26bn) project and the rest will come from creditors.

“The bank has earmarked up to $500m, subject to board approval, to anchor the funding of this transformational regional integration project,” the development bank said.

Last week, it said it was leading efforts to raise $7.8bn (R138.22bn) for the project, which will have the capacity to handle 100-million passengers per year.

Reuters

