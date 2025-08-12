Africa

Mali arrests dozens in military who posed threat to government: sources

12 August 2025 - 10:30 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
In April a national conference recommended naming Gen Assimi Goita, who became Mali's interim leader in 2021, as president with a five-year mandate, as well as dissolving all political parties. File photo.
In April a national conference recommended naming Gen Assimi Goita, who became Mali's interim leader in 2021, as president with a five-year mandate, as well as dissolving all political parties. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Mahamadou Hamidou

Mali has arrested more than 30 soldiers and military officials accused of attempting to destabilise the government, two sources said, a sign of internal tensions as the West African nation's leaders take steps to strengthen their hold on power.

The arrests have unfolded over multiple days and have targeted several senior officials including Gen Abass Dembele, former governor of the central Mopti region, said a Malian security source who put the total number of arrests at 36.

Mali's military leaders took power after coups in 2020 and 2021, vowing to restore security in a country where militant groups control large areas of the north and centre and stage frequent attacks on the army and civilians.

In April a national conference recommended naming Gen Assimi Goita, who became interim leader in 2021, as president with a five-year mandate, as well as dissolving all political parties.

The move spurred rare protests in the capital Bamako in early May, and the junta responded by suspending political activities across the country.

A second source in the government said 40 people had been arrested over recent days.

Islamist militants free Moroccan truck drivers held since January, says Mali

Islamic State-affiliated militants have released four Moroccan truck drivers kidnapped in January, Mali said late on Monday, according to state ...
News
6 days ago

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive security operations. They said they could not provide details on the specific allegations against the arrested officials.

Neither the government nor the military has commented on the arrests, and spokespersons for both did not respond to requests for comment.

Last month authorities formally approved Goita's five-year term and said it could be renewed as many times as necessary.

Security woes have persisted under Goita, and the past few months have seen a surge of deadly attacks by Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), an al-Qaeda-linked group that also operates in Burkina Faso and Niger.

Analysts say the group's battlefield tactics have grown increasingly sophisticated and that it has amassed substantial resources through raids on military posts, cattle rustling, hijacking of goods, kidnappings and taxes on local communities.

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have cut ties with Western nations since military takeovers, turning instead to Russia for support.

MORE:

WATCH | Mali ex-PM Moussa Mara to stand trial over social media post

A Malian court has detained and charged former Prime Minister Moussa Mara over a social media post criticising shrinking democratic space under ...
News
1 week ago

Endeavour, two other gold producers sign on to Mali’s new mining code

London-listed Endeavour Mining and two other gold producers have agreed to migrate to Mali’s new mining code, government officials said.
News
1 week ago

Al Qaeda affiliate has killed dozens of civilians in Togo this year: minister

A group affiliated with Al Qaeda has killed dozens of civilians and eight soldiers so far this year in Togo, the country's foreign minister told ...
News
1 week ago

West Africa's security woes no longer France's concern, says minister

The insecurity plaguing West Africa is no longer France's concern, its state minister for ties with Francophone countries and international ...
News
2 weeks ago

Mali court rejects appeal to release four Barrick employees

A court in Mali on Tuesday rejected an appeal by Barrick Mining to release four employees arrested last November, judge Samba Sarr said, the latest ...
News
2 weeks ago

Rise in Al-Qaeda attacks revives spectre of West African caliphate

Analysts say recent attacks are driven by Islamists' change of strategy
Africa
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gift of car to mother ends in tragedy South Africa
  2. Police crack 2023 ritual murder after healer allegedly found in possession of ... South Africa
  3. Criminals who shot dead three cops well-trained, says Masemola South Africa
  4. Smiling metro cop charged with wife's murder angers victim's daughter as she ... South Africa
  5. Motorists targeted near Cape Town airport — MP demands answers Politics

Latest Videos

Hundreds Evacuated in Northwestern Turkey As Authorities Fight Wildfires | Dawn ...
Higher Education minister briefs on the State of the Post-School Education and ...