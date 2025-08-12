Nigeria's non-oil exports rose 19.6% to $3.225bn (R57.09bn) in the first half of 2025, its export promotion agency said on Monday, citing global demand for products such as cocoa and urea, as well as government trade initiatives and regional trade deals.
Nonye Ayeni, chief of Nigerian's Export Promotion Council, said the volume of non-oil exports increased to 4.04-million metric tons from 3.83-million tons in the first half of 2024.
Products such as cocoa beans, urea/fertiliser, and cashew nuts dominated exports, with cocoa accounting for around 35% of total export value.
"Cocoa and its derivatives topped Nigeria's non-oil exports, driven by rising global demand, higher prices, and increased local processing capacity," Ayeni said.
The African Continental Free Trade Area also bolstered Nigeria's exports, providing wider market access and tariff relief, while government-backed initiatives like training programmes helped exporters meet international standards.
Nigeria's non-oil exports jump nearly 20% in first half on cocoa, urea demand
Image: 123RF/chormail
Lenders appoint receiver for major Nigerian power firms, notice shows
Ayeni said Indorama Eleme Fertilizer topped the list of exporters, followed by Starlink Global and Dangote Fertilizer.
Nigeria is striving to diversify its economy away from oil, which accounts for around two-thirds of government income and about 80% of its foreign currency earnings.
The Netherlands, US and India were the top export destinations, with the Netherlands taking 18.64% of total exports.
Reuters
