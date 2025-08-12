Africa

Nigeria's non-oil exports jump nearly 20% in first half on cocoa, urea demand

12 August 2025 - 11:30 By Camillus Eboh
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nigeria is striving to diversify its economy away from oil, which accounts for around two-thirds of government income and about 80% of its foreign currency earnings. Stock photo.
Nigeria is striving to diversify its economy away from oil, which accounts for around two-thirds of government income and about 80% of its foreign currency earnings. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/chormail

Nigeria's non-oil exports rose 19.6% to $3.225bn (R57.09bn) in the first half of 2025, its export promotion agency said on Monday, citing global demand for products such as cocoa and urea, as well as government trade initiatives and regional trade deals.

Nonye Ayeni, chief of Nigerian's Export Promotion Council, said the volume of non-oil exports increased to 4.04-million metric tons from 3.83-million tons in the first half of 2024.

Products such as cocoa beans, urea/fertiliser, and cashew nuts dominated exports, with cocoa accounting for around 35% of total export value.

"Cocoa and its derivatives topped Nigeria's non-oil exports, driven by rising global demand, higher prices, and increased local processing capacity," Ayeni said.

The African Continental Free Trade Area also bolstered Nigeria's exports, providing wider market access and tariff relief, while government-backed initiatives like training programmes helped exporters meet international standards.

Lenders appoint receiver for major Nigerian power firms, notice shows

A Nigerian receiver has been appointed by lenders to KEPCO Energy Resources and its subsidiary, Egbin Power, two major players in the power sector, ...
News
5 days ago

Ayeni said Indorama Eleme Fertilizer topped the list of exporters, followed by Starlink Global and Dangote Fertilizer.

Nigeria is striving to diversify its economy away from oil, which accounts for around two-thirds of government income and about 80% of its foreign currency earnings.

The Netherlands, US and India were the top export destinations, with the Netherlands taking 18.64% of total exports.

Reuters

READ MORE:

'Last year this time my dreams were shattered': Chidimma looks back on Miss SA exit

Former Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina has reflected on her journey at the pageant.
Lifestyle
6 hours ago

Nigeria arraigns five accused in 2022 church massacre in Abuja court

Nigerian prosecutors on Monday arraigned five men accused of carrying out a deadly Islamist militant attack on a Catholic church in Owo, in the ...
News
21 hours ago

JAMIE MCGEEVER | Could Trump tariffs become Bric-building blocks?

US President Donald Trump has the Brics group of nations directly in his trade war crosshairs, slapping super-high tariffs on imports from Brazil and ...
Ideas
4 days ago

Nigeria seizes 1,600 birds at Lagos airport bound for Kuwait

Customs officials at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria said they had seized more than 1,600 parrots and canaries that were ...
News
6 days ago

Nigeria issues flood alert for 19 states

Nigeria's environment ministry issued a flood alert on Wednesday for 19 states, warning heavy rainfall expected from Tuesday to Saturday could ...
News
6 days ago

Armed men on motorbikes kill 11, kidnap 70 in northwest Nigeria

Armed men on motorbikes killed 11 people and kidnapped at least 70 others, including women and children, in a village in northwest Nigeria, witnesses ...
News
1 week ago

Nigeria's July oil output tops 1.8-million bpd, says regulator

Nigeria's oil production surpassed 1.8-million barrels per day (bpd) last month, with current average output at 1.78-million bpd, the head of the ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gift of car to mother ends in tragedy South Africa
  2. Criminals who shot dead three cops well-trained, says Masemola South Africa
  3. Police crack 2023 ritual murder after healer allegedly found in possession of ... South Africa
  4. Smiling metro cop charged with wife's murder angers victim's daughter as she ... South Africa
  5. Home affairs building on fire amid eviction protest in Germiston South Africa

Latest Videos

Armenia and Azerbaijan sign historic US-brokered peace deal | DW News
Chinese ships collide while pursuing Philippines vessel | REUTERS