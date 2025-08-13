Egypt has signed an agreement with China’s Sailun Group to build an automotive tire factory in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, with total investments of $1bn (R17.53bn), a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.
The project’s first phase will be completed in 2026
Reuters
Egypt signs $1bn deal with China's Sailun Group to build tire factory
Image: 123RF/ANEK SUWANNAPHOOM
