Egypt signs $1bn deal with China's Sailun Group to build tire factory

13 August 2025 - 16:10 By Momen Saeed Atalla
An agreement has been signed with China’s Sailun Group to build an automotive tire factory in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, says Egypt's cabinet. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ANEK SUWANNAPHOOM

Egypt has signed an agreement with China’s Sailun Group to build an automotive tire factory in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, with total investments of $1bn (R17.53bn), a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.

The project’s first phase will be completed in 2026

