Africa

France acknowledges role in Cameroon’s struggle for independence

Macron acknowledges France’s responsibility in deaths of independence leaders

13 August 2025 - 12:10 By Charlotte Van Campenhout
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Cameroon was a German colony until it was split between Britain and France after World War 1. Under UN trusteeship, the French-administered area gained independence in 1960 while the southern British Cameroons voted to join French Cameroon in a federation in 1961. Stock image.
Cameroon was a German colony until it was split between Britain and France after World War 1. Under UN trusteeship, the French-administered area gained independence in 1960 while the southern British Cameroons voted to join French Cameroon in a federation in 1961. Stock image.
Image: wavebreakmediamicro/123rf

French President Emmanuel Macron formally acknowledged France's role in violent repression during Cameroon's struggle for independence in a letter signed on July 30 but only disclosed on Tuesday.

The letter, addressed to Cameroonian President Paul Biya, follows the findings of a joint Franco-Cameroonian commission that investigated France's role and involvement against the fight for independence between 1945 and 1971.

The Cameroon government did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Cameroon was a German colony until it was split between Britain and France after World War 1. Under UN trusteeship, the French-administered area gained independence in 1960 while the southern British Cameroons voted to join French Cameroon in a federation in 1961.

"The commission's historians clearly established that a war took place in Cameroon, during which French colonial authorities and military forces committed various forms of violent repression in several regions of the country, a war that continued beyond 1960 with France's support for actions taken by the independent Cameroonian authorities," Macron said in the letter.

Cameroon judicial body backs barring of opposition presidential candidate

Cameroon's Constitutional Council on Tuesday upheld a decision to reject the candidacy of Maurice Kamto, the main rival to President Paul Biya, in a ...
News
6 days ago

Macron also acknowledged France’s responsibility in the deaths of independence leaders Ruben Um Nyobè, Paul Momo, Isaac Nyobè Pandjock and Jérémie Ndéléné, who were killed between 1958 and 1960 during military operations conducted under French command.

The French president pledged to open archives, support historical initiatives, and create a joint working group to implement the commission’s recommendations, aiming to reconcile historical memory and strengthen Franco-Cameroonian ties.

Starting with 17th-century outposts and expanding in the 19th century, France built a vast colonial empire, notably in Africa, lasting until the 1960s decolonization.

The letter follows previous steps by Macron to confront France’s colonial legacy, including acknowledgments of French responsibility in the 1994 Rwandan genocide and the Algerian War.

These gestures come amid shifting dynamics in France’s relationships with African nations, at a time when its presence in parts of the continent, particularly the Sahel, is being increasingly contested.

Reuters

READ MORE:

GONTSE SKOSANA | Recognition of Palestine by France, Canada and UK is too little, too late

Recognition may be considered a strong diplomatic tool but it does not alter the facts of the Israeli occupation, the ongoing settlement growth or ...
Opinion & Analysis
8 hours ago

France to tighten visa rules for Algerian diplomats as dispute grows

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday asked his government to tighten visa requirements on Algerian diplomats as a dispute about deportation ...
News
6 days ago

Islamist militants free Moroccan truck drivers held since January, says Mali

Islamic State-affiliated militants have released four Moroccan truck drivers kidnapped in January, Mali said late on Monday, according to state ...
News
1 week ago

West Africa's security woes no longer France's concern, says minister

The insecurity plaguing West Africa is no longer France's concern, its state minister for ties with Francophone countries and international ...
News
2 weeks ago

Angola, Cape Verde want Portugal to return looted artefacts, poll shows

A majority of respondents in Angola and Cape Verde believe Portugal should apologise for its colonial past and return artefacts and other items ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Winner of R124m PowerBall plans to rebuild late parents' house South Africa
  2. Home affairs building on fire amid eviction protest in Germiston South Africa
  3. Defensor Security and two directors found guilty of R384m fraud South Africa
  4. Grade 10 pupil dies after 'being forced to run for arriving late' South Africa
  5. Gift of car to mother ends in tragedy South Africa

Latest Videos

South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon-hee arrested on corruption charges
Lula diz que governo finalizará projeto sobre regulação das redes