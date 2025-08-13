Africa

Kenya central bank cuts rates for seventh time with inflation in target

13 August 2025 - 11:10 By George Obulutsa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Central Bank of Kenya headquarters on Haile Selassie Avenue in Nairobi, Kenya. File photo.
The Central Bank of Kenya headquarters on Haile Selassie Avenue in Nairobi, Kenya. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Kenya's central bank lowered its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points on Tuesday, saying there was room to ease monetary policy further as inflation remains well within target.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) cut its policy rate to 9.50% from 9.75% previously, the seventh cut in a row.

The decision was in line with the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

"The [Monetary Policy] Committee ... concluded that there was scope for a further easing of the monetary policy stance to augment the previous policy actions aimed at stimulating lending by banks to the private sector," the CBK said in a statement.

Consumer inflation rose to 4.1% year-on-year in July, compared with 3.8% the previous month, but it remains well within the central bank's preferred 2.5% to 7.5% band.

Though price pressures have been contained, the East African country's public finances have been under pressure because of heavy debt repayments and revenue underperformance.

The CBK left its economic growth forecasts for this year and next unchanged, at 5.2% and 5.4%, respectively.

It also maintained its projection for this year's current account deficit, estimating it at 1.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) compared to 1.3% of GDP last year.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Kenyan activist tries to block new Ritz-Carlton safari lodge opening

When Ritz-Carlton opens its first safari lodge on Friday in Kenya's Maasai Mara reserve, guests will pay nightly rates starting from $3,500 per ...
News
6 hours ago

Kenya taps development banks for airport expansion after ditching Adani deal

Kenya has invited international development lenders to finance a $2bn (R35.41bn) expansion of its main airport in Nairobi nine months after it ...
News
23 hours ago

Emerging countries' debt payments to private lenders dwarf those to China

Lower-income countries' external debt payments to private lenders remain three times higher than payments to China, research shows, shedding light on ...
News
1 day ago

Nigeria’s forex reserves rise to $39.2bn in July

Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves climbed by more than $2bn (R36.6bn) in July to $39.2bn (R717.2bn), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said on ...
News
1 week ago

African central banks' gold rush faces liquidity, price risks, Fitch unit says

Sub-Saharan African central banks that have added gold to their reserves in recent years could face price and liquidity crises if the value of the ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Winner of R124m PowerBall plans to rebuild late parents' house South Africa
  2. Home affairs building on fire amid eviction protest in Germiston South Africa
  3. Defensor Security and two directors found guilty of R384m fraud South Africa
  4. Grade 10 pupil dies after 'being forced to run for arriving late' South Africa
  5. Gift of car to mother ends in tragedy South Africa

Latest Videos

South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon-hee arrested on corruption charges
Lula diz que governo finalizará projeto sobre regulação das redes