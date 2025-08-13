Africa

Uganda's central bank holds lending rate for fourth meeting

13 August 2025 - 14:10 By Elias Biryabarema
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bank of Uganda governor Michael Atingi-Ego. File photo.
Bank of Uganda governor Michael Atingi-Ego. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Uganda's central bank kept its key lending rate at 9.75% for the fourth monetary policy meeting in a row on Tuesday, citing global economic uncertainties and inflation risks.

"Given the global uncertainties and elevated risks to inflation, the MPC [Monetary Policy Committee] has opted for a cautious monetary policy stance," Bank of Uganda governor Michael Atingi-Ego told a press conference.

Atingi-Ego said the central bank had lowered its core inflation forecasts slightly from the last policy meeting in May, to between 4.5% and 4.8% in the fiscal year that started in July.

Uganda's core inflation slowed to 4.1% year on year in July, down from 4.2% in June, mainly because of lower services inflation.

The Bank of Uganda targets core inflation of 5% over the medium term, but it has been below that target, averaging 3.9% over the past 12 months.

Bail denied to Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye in treason case

A Ugandan judge refused to grant bail on Friday to veteran opposition figure Kizza Besigye, who has been in jail for nearly nine months on treason ...
News
2 days ago

The East African economy is forecast to grow between 6% and 6.5% this fiscal year, supported by exchange rate stability, rising agricultural output and increased investment in the extractive sector, the governor said.

"Growth prospects are favourable, yet subject to downside risks such as falling commodity prices, global supply chain disruptions, tighter financing conditions and adverse weather," Atingi-Ego said.

The Ugandan shilling is up about 4% against the dollar so far this year, helped by hard-currency inflows from exports of commodities like coffee.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Kenya central bank cuts rates for seventh time with inflation in target

Kenya's central bank lowered its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points on Tuesday, saying there was room to ease monetary policy further as ...
News
4 hours ago

Uganda's debut 25-year bond oversubscribed but most bids rejected

Uganda's debut 25-year bond was oversubscribed, auction results showed, but the central bank rejected more than 90% of the offers.
News
6 days ago

Funding for refugees in Uganda will run out next month, UN warns

Emergency funding to help hundreds of thousands of refugees in Uganda will run out next month unless more support comes in, a UN agency said on ...
News
1 week ago

African central banks' gold rush faces liquidity, price risks, Fitch unit says

Sub-Saharan African central banks that have added gold to their reserves in recent years could face price and liquidity crises if the value of the ...
News
1 week ago

Uganda's reserves rise by a third due to central bank forex purchases

Uganda's foreign exchange reserves rose by about a third over the past year, after what a central bank official described as direct purchases by the ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Winner of R124m PowerBall plans to rebuild late parents' house South Africa
  2. Home affairs building on fire amid eviction protest in Germiston South Africa
  3. Defensor Security and two directors found guilty of R384m fraud South Africa
  4. Funds raised to ‘buy cows’ for Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi to be donated to SAPS education ... South Africa
  5. Grade 10 pupil dies after 'being forced to run for arriving late' South Africa

Latest Videos

U.S. sanctions armed group, firms over conflict minerals in Congo
South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon-hee arrested on corruption charges